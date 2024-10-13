Will Levis News: Another poor showing Sunday

Levis completed 16 of 27 passes for 95 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Titans' 20-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Levis failed to reach 100 passing yards for the first time in a full game this season, but his tally was his third of under 200 yards overall. The second-year signal-caller alarmingly failed to connect with top wideout Calvin Ridley on any of the eight times he targeted him, and he also extended his dubious season-opening streak of throwing at least one interception to five games. Given Levis' body of work to date and Tennessee's 1-4 record, a switch to veteran backup Mason Rudolph ahead of a tough Week 7 road matchup against the Bills wouldn't be surprising.