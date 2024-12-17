Will Levis News: Expected to lose starting gig

Levis is expected to move into a backup role for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, with Mason Rudolph likely in line to replace him as the Titans' starting quarterback, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

According to Fowler's report, the Titans will make a change at quarterback for Week 16, so unless the team elects to award the start to practice-squad member Trevor Siemian, Rudolph represents the logical candidate to replace Levis. The second-year signal-caller will head to the bench after he endured another tough outing in this past Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals, when he completed eight of 12 pass attempts for 89 yards and three interceptions while also losing a fumble before being pulled midway through the third quarter in favor of Rudolph. Through 11 starts this season, Levis has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 6.3 yards per attempt and 12 touchdowns, but turnovers have been a major issue. He's lost five fumbles and has thrown 12 interceptions, including an NFL-high four pick-sixes. Levis' lack of development will likely prompt the Titans to pursue an upgrade at quarterback through the draft or free agency this offseason.