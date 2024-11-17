Will Levis News: Mixed results Sunday
Levis completed 17 of 31 pass attempts for 295 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing seven times for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-13 loss to Minnesota.
Levis didn't have his best game in terms of completion rate (55 percent), setting a new low for the 2024 season against Minnesota. The Kentucky product did manage to bolster fantasy managers' scores with a 98-yard touchdown pass on third down in the second half. Levis' inconsistent play limits his value to deeper leagues heading into next week's road tilt against the Texans.
