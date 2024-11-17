Fantasy Football
Will Levis

Will Levis News: Mixed results Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Levis completed 17 of 31 pass attempts for 295 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing seven times for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-13 loss to Minnesota.

Levis didn't have his best game in terms of completion rate (55 percent), setting a new low for the 2024 season against Minnesota. The Kentucky product did manage to bolster fantasy managers' scores with a 98-yard touchdown pass on third down in the second half. Levis' inconsistent play limits his value to deeper leagues heading into next week's road tilt against the Texans.

Will Levis
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
