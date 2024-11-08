Will Levis News: Set to start Sunday

Head Brian Callahan announced Friday that Levis (right shoulder) will start Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis, who has missed three straight contests, returned to a full practice Thursday, paving the way for him to see his first game action since Week 6. As a result, Mason Rudolph -- who had started in place of Levis -- will revert to backup duties Sunday. In his return to the Titans' lineup, Levis offers a Week 10 option for those in deeper fantasy leagues or who are otherwise seeking help this weekend due to injury or bye week issues.