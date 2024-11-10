Fantasy Football
Will Levis headshot

Will Levis News: Two touchdowns in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Levis completed 18 of 23 passes for 175 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chargers. He added five rushes for 41 yards.

Levis returned from a three-game absence caused by a shoulder injury and turned in his first appearance of the campaign without a turnover. He padded his stats with a touchdown drive in garbage time that concluded with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley, though he also found Ridley for a 41-yard score on the Titans' first offensive possession. Levis isn't likely to become useful in most fantasy formats, but he did show a level of competence that was missing earlier in the campaign.

Will Levis
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
