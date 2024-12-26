Fantasy Football
Will Shipley headshot

Will Shipley Injury: Not practicing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 1:16pm

Shipley (concussion) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Shipley was diagnosed with a concussion following the Eagles' Week 16 loss to the Commanders. His inability to practice Thursday indicates that he is facing an uphill battle to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys. The Eagles signed Lew Nichols to the practice squad Thursday, and he could be elevated to the active roster to serve as the No. 3 running back behind Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell if Shipley is unable to play Sunday.

Will Shipley
Philadelphia Eagles
