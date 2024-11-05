Xavier Gipson News: Could emerge as No. 3 receiver

Gipson is expected to serve as the Jets' No. 3 receiver beginning with Sunday's game at Arizona after New York traded Mike Williams to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

While the departure of Williams will open up some snaps at receiver, Gipson likely won't serve as an every down player like fellow wideouts Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. The Jets are expected to make use of two tight ends sets featuring Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert that would leave Gipson as the odd man out at receiver, and running back Breece Hall is also a capable pass catcher who could occasionally replace Gipson out wide or in the slot. Gipson will continue to offer his most utility in fantasy leagues that count return yardage, as he's locked in as the Jets' top kickoff and punt returner.