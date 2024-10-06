Fantasy Football
Xavier Gipson News: No targets in London loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 6, 2024

Gipson wasn't targeted in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Vikings and returned two punts for 31 yards.

Aaron Rodgers threw the ball 54 times, but none of those passes were directed at Gipson, as the Jets utilized Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Mike Williams in three-receiver sets. Gipson contributed to the Jets' comeback bid with a 31-yard punt return, which helped set up New York's first touchdown late in the first half. He's a good special teams player but doesn't have much of a role on offense at the moment.

