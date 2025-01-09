Xavier Gipson News: Regresses in second NFL season

Gipson finished the 2024 season with six catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He also rushed once for five yards, in addition to returning 33 punts for 266 yards and 17 kickoffs for 489 yards.

Gipson was a non-factor on offense and saw declines in both punt return and kickoff return yards compared to his rookie year despite leading the league in punts returned in 2024. The 23-year-old out of Stephen F. Austin has a decent chance of making the team in 2025 thanks to his special teams contributions, though Gipson will likely face competition in training camp.