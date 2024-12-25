Xavier Legette News: Full participant to begin week

Legette (hip/wrist) is listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Carolina's injury report Wednesday is reflective of what the team did at Tuesday's practice, which was run at "half speed," according to head coach Dave Canales. The coach's comments were two days removed from him telling Joe Person of The Athletic that Legette was "day-to-day" but would require "significant improvement" as the week went on to make himself available for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay. With a full session under his belt, Legette seemingly is on a path to doing so, but he may need to string together multiple uncapped practices as the weekend approaches to prove his health and keep his absence contained to just one game after missing his first game of the season in the Week 16 win over Arizona.