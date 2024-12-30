Xavier Woods News: Career-high 12 tackles vs. Bucs

Woods finished Sunday's 48-14 loss to Tampa Bay with 12 tackles (six solo).

Woods played all 74 defensive snaps Sunday, and his 12 combined tackles were his most in a game in his eight-year NFL career. Despite the loss, Woods' efforts brought him up to 114 combined tackles through 16 games, which surpassed his previous career best from the 2021 campaign with the Vikings (108 combined tackles through 17 regular-season games). Woods will look to add to his total in Carolina's regular-season finale against Atlanta next Sunday.