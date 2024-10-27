Fantasy Football
Xavier Worthy headshot

Xavier Worthy News: Scores in win over LV

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Worthy finished with four receptions (eight targets) for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders.

Worthy did not record a rushing attempt for just the second time in eight games, but he did nab his third receiving touchdown of the season. The versatile rookie continues to be a fantasy asset with five combined scores halfway through the schedule. Worthy should be busy against in a potential high-scoring affair between the Chiefs and Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

Xavier Worthy
Kansas City Chiefs
