Xavier Worthy News: Solid with nine touches Sunday
Worthy brought in six of 11 targets for 46 yards and rushed three times for 30 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 21-7 win over the Browns on Sunday.
The Chiefs made a concerted effort to get the ball into Worthy's hands throughout the afternoon, with the rookie finishing with team-high totals in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also finishing third in rushing yards. Worthy also posted his third rushing touchdown of his career on a 21-yard run early in the second half, and his catch total was a new career high. Worthy has flashed a solid floor of late, as he'll head into a Week 16 home matchup against the Texans on Saturday afternoon with at least four receptions and 46 receiving yards in five consecutive contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now