Xavier Worthy News: Solid with nine touches Sunday

Worthy brought in six of 11 targets for 46 yards and rushed three times for 30 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 21-7 win over the Browns on Sunday.

The Chiefs made a concerted effort to get the ball into Worthy's hands throughout the afternoon, with the rookie finishing with team-high totals in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also finishing third in rushing yards. Worthy also posted his third rushing touchdown of his career on a 21-yard run early in the second half, and his catch total was a new career high. Worthy has flashed a solid floor of late, as he'll head into a Week 16 home matchup against the Texans on Saturday afternoon with at least four receptions and 46 receiving yards in five consecutive contests.