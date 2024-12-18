Younghoe Koo Injury: Headed for IR

The Falcons are expected to place Koo on injured reserve this week after he suffered an undisclosed injury in Monday's 15-9 win over the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The nature of Koo's injury likely won't be revealed until Atlanta releases its first Week 16 injury report later Wednesday, but his expected move to injured reserve means that he'll miss the final three games of the regular season plus the wild-card round of the playoffs, should the Falcons clinch a spot in the postseason. With Koo set to go on IR, the Falcons plan to sign Riley Patterson off the Browns' practice squad to handle kicking duties. The 30-year-old Koo knocked down at least 86 percent of his field-goal tries in each of his first five seasons in Atlanta but has seen his efficiency take a hit in 2024, converting on only 25 of 34 attempts (73.5 percent).