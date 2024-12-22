Zach Ertz News: Cleared to play Sunday

Ertz (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Just as head coach Dan Quinn suggested would be the case earlier Sunday, Ertz is good to go for a matchup with one of his former squads after he made rapid progress in his recovery from the concussion he sustained just one week earlier in a win over the Saints. Ertz sat out the Commanders' first Week 16 practice before upgrading to limited activity Thursday and Friday. He then received clearance from an independent neurologist at some point over the weekend and exited the NFL's concussion protocol. Despite the limited practice activity leading up to Sunday, Ertz is expected to fill his usual role as the Commanders' top tight end, and he shouldn't face any restrictions with his snap count.