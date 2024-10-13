Zach Ertz News: Leading receiver in loss

Ertz caught four of five targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens.

The veteran tight end led the Commanders in receiving yards on the day while setting a new season high in the category. Ertz has caught multiple passes in six straight games to begin his Washington tenure, but he has yet to find the end zone and has topped 38 yards only twice, giving him a limited ceiling. Ertz will again provide rookie QB Jayden Daniels with a reliable possession option in Week 7 against the Panthers.