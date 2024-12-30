Zack Baun News: Logs seven stops vs. Cowboys

Baun recorded seven total tackles (one solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 41-7 win over the Cowboys.

The Wisconsin product had recorded 10 or more total tackles in three of his last four games before Sunday's blowout win. However, Baun still finished second on the Eagles' defense in stops, trailing Oren Burks' eight-tackle effort. Baun, a first-year Eagle, has now tallied 151 total tackles (fourth-most in the NFL), including 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and four passes defended while appearing in all 16 of Philadelphia's games this season. The Eagles may rest Baun in the Week 18 matchup against the Giants, having already secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture.