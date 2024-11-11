Zack Baun News: Paces Philadelphia in tackles

Baun recorded eight total tackles (three solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 34-6 win over the Cowboys.

Baun led the Eagles' defense in total tackles for the third consecutive game Sunday, bringing his season total up to 81 stops. The first-year Eagle has already doubled his previous season high in tackles through nine games this season, also tying his previous bests in sacks (2.0) and passes passes defended (two). Expect Baun to continue making plays for Philadelphia's defense as the year progresses.