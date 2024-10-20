Zamir White News: Active versus Rams

White (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Rams.

After logging back-to-back limited practices, White -- who had missed the Raiders' last two contests -- upgraded to full participation Friday before being listed as questionable heading into the weekend. With his active status confirmed, White is poised to reclaim his role in a Las Vegas backfield that also includes Alexander Mattison (who started while White was out) as well as change-of-pace option Ameer Abdullah. In that context, White -- who has recorded 49 carries for 152 yards and caught five of his seven targets for 16 yards in four games thus far -- represents a lineup option for those in deeper formats or who are otherwise in need of Week 7 RB help.