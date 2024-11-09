Zane Gonzalez News: Set to kick in Week 10

The Commanders elevated Gonzalez from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Washington signed Gonzalez to the practice squad Friday, and he was activated one day later due to the team's primary placekicker, Austin Seibert, being ruled out for Week 10 due to a hip injury. Gonzalez will consequently take Seibert's place Sunday against the Steelers. Gonzalez hasn't kicked in an NFL game since 2021, when he went 20-for-22 on field-goal tries and 22-for-23 on extra-point attempts over 12 appearances with Carolina.