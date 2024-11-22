Zyon McCollum Injury: Questionable for Week 12

McCollum (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

McCollum opened the Buccaneers' week of practice with back-to-back DNPs after aggravating his hamstring injury in Tampa Bay's Week 10 loss to the 49ers. However, he upgraded to a full practice session Friday, suggesting that he's trending toward playing in Week 12. If the Sam Houston State is sidelined Sunday, expect Tyrek Funderburk to see increased work with Buccaneers' first-team defense.