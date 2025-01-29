How to Win Your Golf One and Done Pool

Editor's Note: This guest post is from PoolGenius , a provider of data-driven picks and tools that have helped pool players win at more than three times the expected rate.

Golf One and Done pools represent the perfect blend of season-long engagement and weekly strategy. The concept is simple: pick one golfer weekly throughout the season to rise up the leaderboard.

However, within that simplicity lies layers of strategy. Which golfers represent the best value each week? Should you reserve the top golfers for the big events? When should you go against the popular picks?

Nailing these strategic decisions can be the difference between falling short or finishing in the money. With that in mind, let's dive into the core strategy tips to help optimize your Golf One and Done picks.

What Are Golf One and Done Pools?

Think of Golf One and Done pools as a season-long puzzle where each piece can only be used once. Every week, you select a single golfer for that tournament. Once you've used a player, they're off your board for the remainder of the season. While this might sound straightforward, the strategy runs deep.

Unlike NFL survivor pools where one bad week ends your season, Golf One and Done pools forgive your misses. Your total prize money accumulates throughout the season, meaning a few stellar picks can overcome multiple mediocre weeks.

Understanding Tournament Hierarchy

The PGA Tour schedule presents a clear value hierarchy. This is a crucial strategy piece, as you want to arrange your Golf One and Done picks in a way that gives you a chance to take advantage of these high-impact events:

Major Championships: The crown jewels of golf, offering the largest purses

The Players Championship: Often called the "fifth major" with comparable prize money

FedEx Cup Playoffs: Season-ending events with enhanced purses

Signature Events: Elite-field tournaments with significantly higher payouts

Regular Tour Events: Standard weekly tournaments with smaller prizes

Think of it this way: winning a regular tour event might net your pick $1.5 million, while a major championship victory could exceed $3.5 million. This disparity shapes every strategic decision in your Golf One and Done planning.

Build Your Season-Long Golf OAD Strategy

Success in Golf One and Done pools demands both short-term and long-term thinking. The key lies in understanding player usage relative to tournament value.

Consider this hypothetical strategic choice with Scottie Scheffler:

He might enter as a strong favorite in the early tournaments of the season.

However, using him early means you won't have him available for THE PLAYERS Championship (or other signature events), where the purse is significantly larger.

Even though Scheffler may have very good odds of winning an earlier (and smaller) event – the difference in prize money could make him a better strategic pick to deploy later in the season.

5 Key Factors to Optimize Your Picks

Course history and current form matter, but don't let them override prize money considerations. A player finishing third in a major championship often earns more than winning a regular tour event. This reality should guide your decision-making process throughout the season.

Here are the key factors to be aware of when making your Golf One and Done Picks:

Tournament purse size relative to your remaining schedule

Player history at specific venues and tournament types

Recent form and performance trends

Pick popularity within your pool

Your position in the standings

Remember, winning at Golf One and Done isn't about avoiding bad weeks - it's about maximizing your biggest opportunities. By understanding these core concepts and leveraging the right tools, you'll be well-positioned to compete for top prizes in your pool.