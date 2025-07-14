He does not top the list, but Jon Rahm picks up a prime spot in Len Hochberg's power rankings for the 2025 edition of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

2025 Open Championship Power Rankings

Below are RotoWire's full-field Power Rankings for the 2025 Open Championship.

This list is an asset for any fantasy or gaming format, including wagers, season-long leagues, PGA DFS -- and even office pools. In fact, use RotoWire's PGA power rankings to bet on the PGA Championship utilizing the best sportsbook promos.

The 153rd Open Championship will be played at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland.

It is only the third time the world's oldest golf tournament will be contested outside of England or Scotland. And it will be the third time for Royal Portrush, founded in 1888. The first time was in 1951 and the second was in 2019, when Ireland's Shane Lowry forged an emotional victory.

A moment etched in The Open's history. In 2019, Shane Lowry conquered Royal Portrush to become Champion Golfer. A victory born on home soil, carried by the roar of the crowd and remembered far beyond Portrush.@ShaneLowryGolf pic.twitter.com/OyMN4aI5kX — The Open (@TheOpen) June 24, 2025

The Dunluce Links, one of two 18-hole courses at Portrush, is the championship track. It is named after the nearby ruins of the medieval Dunluce Castle. The course record of 61 was set in 2005 by a 16-year-old amateur named Rory McIlroy.

The Open will play as a par-71 across 7,381 yards, almost identical to 2019's 71/7,344.

Lowry, ranked No. 33 in the OWGR at the time, won at 15-under, with an 8-under 63 in the third round. He finished six strokes better than runner-up Tommy Fleetwood and eight clear of Tony Finau in third. McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau all missed the cut. McIlroy, the tournament and local favorite, famously shot 79-65 to miss the cut by one shot. A total of 73 players made the 1-over cut. No amateurs did, so the Silver Medal was not awarded. There are nine amateurs in this year's field.

Portrush is situated hard by the North Atlantic on the northern edge of Northern Ireland and weather always has the potential to greatly alter the conditions and outcome. Picking the right tee time could be vital. We don't have that luxury with these rankings, which are based on Open Championship history, major history and current form heading into the Scottish Open.

2025 Open Championship Field and Rankings

These rankings were formulated before the finish of the Genesis Scottish Open, and winner Chris Gotterup, Nicolai Hojgaard and Matti Schmid will join the 156-man field.

There are 53 players who competed in the 2019 Open in the field. There are 17 former champions and 37 Open first-timers, including the nine amateurs.

The top 70 and ties will make the 36-hole cut.

The 2025 Open Championship Power Rankings are broken down into five categories:

Favorites

Contenders

Making the Cut

Borderline

Long Shots

Field changes and news updates will be noted in the comments at the bottom.

FAVORITES

1. Rory McIlroy

When McIlroy arrived at Royal Portrush in 2019, there was incredible pressure on a native son to win the Open. His first shot of the tournament was a disaster: an out-of-bounds tee shot resulting a quadruple-bogey eight. He also had a double bogey and closed Thursday with a triple. He shot 79. The next day, McIlroy shot 65 but missed the cut by one shot. It's one of only three times in 15 Opens he has missed the cut (another one was last year). McIlroy may not be the betting favorite this year, but he should handle this home game far better than six years ago. A two-time Open winner in 2012 and 2014, he has six career top-5s in the Open.

2. Scottie Scheffler

While Scheffler's game can adapt to any course or any conditions better than anyone else in golf, it's fair to say the Open has been his worst major. And by that we mean he's played in four of them with two top-25s and two top-10s. His best was last year's tie for seventh. Sounds terrible, right? Scheffler has finished T4-1-T7 in the first three majors this year. He will win an Open Championship at some point in his career, maybe more than one.

3. Jon Rahm

Last year, Rahm tied for seventh. The year before, he shared runner-up. And in 2019 at Royal Portrush, he tied for 11th. This season, he has shut down the narrative that LIV Golf has stripped him of his competitive fire (or maybe all that talk reignited that fire?). Rahm has finished T14-T8-T7 in the three 2025 majors.

4. Tommy Fleetwood

It surely seemed that Fleetwood felt the pressure last month at the Travelers when trying to win for the first time on the PGA Tour. But he's much more comfortable at the Open, even though it's a far larger stage. He finished second in 2019 at Royal Portrush, albeit six strokes behind Lowry, then T4 in 2022 and T10 in 2023. Fleetwood's game is well-suited for links golf, especially a short game that sees him ranked 17th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and 33rd in SG: Putting.

5. Shane Lowry

It should be evident rather quickly whether the enormity of the moment -- returning to the scene of his life-altering moment -- is too great for Lowry. As good of a player as he has been the past number of years, he has just one worldwide win since the 2019 Open. That was the 2022 BMW PGA championship on the DP World Tour, by one stroke over McIlroy and Rahm. Impressive. But even then, it was reduced to 54 holes because of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Lowry has done well in the Open in the years since winning: T12-T21-MC-6.

Some walks you never forget.@ShaneLowryGolf returns to Royal Portrush, remembering the day he became a Champion Golfer. Head over to YouTube to watch the video in full: https://t.co/YprE6DpZM0 pic.twitter.com/UdI8bq9OR8 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 2, 2025

6. Collin Morikawa

Morikawa winning an Open in his first try, in 2021, is among the more surprising major results the past few years. Since then, he's gone MC-MC-T16. His tee-to-green game remains as good as ever -- he's ranked second on Tour. More importantly, Morikawa's revolving door of caddies -- he's on his fourth this season -- his inability to close out wins and his growing animosity with the media suggest there are underlying forces hindering his play on the course.

7. Robert MacIntyre

MacIntyre tied for sixth in his first Open, at Portrush in 2019. And he followed that up next time -- the 2020 version was canceled due to the pandemic -- in 2021 with a tie for eighth. He has not come close to matching that in his three ensuing Opens, never cracking the top 30. But it's not a stretch to envision this Scotsman showing out not far from home. MacIntyre won last year's Scottish Open (not true links but kinda/sorta) and is coming off his best career major result, a solo second at the U.S. Open behind J.J. Spaun.

8. Viktor Hovland

The key element for Hovland always is: How much can he avoid his wedges? If his iron game is going great, as it usually is, he can minimize usage. He's largely been able to do that at the Open. He strung together T12-T4-T13 before missing the cut last year in his fourth try. Hovland has not had a great season by his standards, but he was just solo third at the U.S. Open and is ranked fourth on Tour in SG: Approach.

9. Xander Schauffele

Schauffele clearly has not been the same golfer as he was last year. Of course, it's hard to replicate a two-major year. But when he suffered a side injury in January, costing him two months, that made things doubly hard. The reigning Champion Golfer of the Year has been decent in the first three majors – T8-T28-T12 – and by "decent," we mean 98 percent of golfers would take those three results every year. That Masters finish is Schauffele's lone top-10 of the year. He is ranked outside the top-100 on Tour in SG: Off-the-Tee, Around-the-Green and Putting. But he also stands 20th in SG: Approach to offer hope that his game is not that far off.

10. Jordan Spieth

It may be hard to envision Spieth winning a U.S. Open to complete the career grand slam. It's far easier to see him capturing a second Open (2017, Royal Birkdale). In 11 starts, he's never missed a cut, with three top-5s, five top-10s and eight top-25s. He's been in the top-25 every year since he won, including runner-up to Morikawa at Royal St. George's in 2021. Spieth is not the player he used to be, but he does have two top-25s in majors this season and is ranked 19th on Tour in SG: Tee-to-Green and 18th in SG: Total.

CONTENDERS

11. Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton's career ledger in Opens mirrors his personality: It's volatile. He's made 12 starts but only five cuts, though four of them were top-20s. Those include a tie for sixth in 2019 at Portrush and a tie for fifth in 2016 at Royal Troon. Hatton is coming off his best career major, a tie for fourth at the U.S. Open.

12. Russell Henley

The Open had never been Henley's cup of tea. Really, none of the majors were. Until recently, He's finished in the top-10 in three of the past five majors, including a solo fifth last year at Royal Troon that earned him an automatic invite back this year -- not that he needed it, being ranked sixth in the OWGR. Henley has made only 5 of 10 Open cuts, and he uncharacteristically also missed in the first two majors this year before a T10 at the U.S. Open.

13. Sam Burns

Burns is starting to up his game in majors – top-10s the past two years at the U.S. Open, top-20 at this year's PGA – but that has not yet translated to the Open Championship. He did have his best finish in four tries last year, a tie for 31st. He also tied for 42nd in 2022. Burns is playing perhaps the best stretch of golf in his career coming in: He's had three top-10s and seven top-25s in his past eight starts.

14. Brooks Koepka

Koepka has four career top-10s at the Open, with a best of T4 at Portrush in 2019. But – and stop us if you've heard this before – his recent results have dropped off precipitously. He's gone MC-T64-T43 the past three years at the Open. And then after missing the cut in the first two majors this year, it was more of the same. So what should we make of Koepka's tie for 12th at the U.S. Open last month? Well, we've cautiously positioned him deep inside the top-25.

15. Adam Scott

The last couple of years have seen a renaissance in the majors for the 44-year-old Scott. This will be his 97th straight major start. He has two top-20s this year, which followed his tie for 10th at the Open last year. He's had three top-5s, six top-10s and 11 top-25s in 24 Opens through the years.

16.