VSiN: Len's Best Bets for the PGA Championship

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Len Hochberg 
Nick Whalen 
Updated on May 14, 2025 3:56PM EST
Baseball

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, preview best bets for the 2025 PGA Championship with award-winning RotoWire Golf Writer Len Hochberg. For Quail Hollow's difficult course, Len sees value in Bryson DeChambeau's long game. For second tier golfers, Len is intrigued by Justin Thomas. He also offers some long shots. Watch for all of Len's advice (Segment aired 5/14/2025)

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg has covered golf for RotoWire since 2013. A veteran sports journalist, he was an editor and reporter at The Washington Post for nine years. Len is a three-time winner of the FSWA DFS Writer of the Year Award (2020, '22 and '23) and a five-time nominee (2019-23). He is also a writer and editor for MLB Advanced Media.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
