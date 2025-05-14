VSiN: Len's Best Bets for the PGA Championship

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, preview best bets for the 2025 PGA Championship with award-winning RotoWire Golf Writer Len Hochberg. For Quail Hollow's difficult course, Len sees value in Bryson DeChambeau's long game. For second tier golfers, Len is intrigued by Justin Thomas. He also offers some long shots. Watch for all of Len's advice (Segment aired 5/14/2025)

