Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Thursday was a busy day for the NHL with 13 games on the slate. Friday is a bit of a cool down as we head into the weekend with only four games. Here are some players to target and avoid for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Vitek Vanecek, WAS at VAN ($29): Bolstered by a defense that has allowed only 29.2 shots on net per contest, the Czech netminder has a 2.32 GAA and .919 save percentage. Vancouver's puck luck has leveled out a bit after a slow start, but it still ranks 22nd in goals per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Kaapo Kahkonen, MIN at CLM ($28): Is there a decent chance that Kahkonen picks up a win in this one? Yes, but I imagine he'll do it in a high-scoring game. These are the two highest-scoring teams playing Friday, and they are both on a back-to-back. Much like last season, Kahkonen has fallen off after a strong start. He has a .912 save percentage on the season, but over his last eight games he has a 3.55 GAA and .897 save percentage.

CENTER

Nicklas Backstrom, WAS at VAN ($18): Since returning to the lineup, Backstrom has been a fixture on the power play. He's averaged a robust 3:58 per game with the extra man. That's helped him to nine power-play points in only 26 games. Meanwhile, the Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill.

CENTER TO AVOID

Jack Eichel, VGK at PIT ($26): Eichel just spent his Thursday night returning to Buffalo. Now he has to rebound from that to be on the road in Pittsburgh on Friday. He'll likely be facing Tristan Jarry, who has a 2.34 GAA and .920 save percentage on the season.

WING

Kevin Fiala, MIN at CLM ($20): Fiala has started 62.1 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, highest on the Wild. He's also been scorching hot, as he's notched 15 points in his last 10 games. Both of these teams are on a back-to-back, but the Blue Jackets rank 30th in GAA and last in shots on net per contest. That tips things in Fiala's favor.

Anders Lee, NYI vs. WPG ($15): Lee has turned it up, notching five goals in his last two games. That gives him 19 on the season. The Jets saved Connor Hellebuyck for this game, but that's not much of a hindrance at this point. Over his last 12 games he has a 3.41 GAA and .896 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Max Pacioretty, VGK at PIT ($27): The Golden Knights are the only team on the second leg of a back-to-back facing a team that is rested. That's enough to be skeptical about Pacioretty at this salary. Then, throw in the fact the Penguins are in the top five in GAA and penalty-kill percentage.

Blake Wheeler, WPG at NYI ($18): Wheeler's shooting percentage has held him to seven goals, though all in all he has 41 points in 44 games. That being said, the Jets are on the road for the second night of a back-to-back. The Islanders have a better backup goalie than most in Semyon Varlamov, who has a .911 save percentage. New York also has a top-10 penalty kill.

DEFENSE

John Carlson, WAS at VAN ($22): Carlson has been hot on the power play recently. He has four power-play points in his last five games, and seven in his last 12. As I mentioned earlier, the Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill. Carlson could easily stay hot with the extra man.

Zach Werenski, CLM vs. MIN ($19): This is likely to be a high-scoring, back-and-forth game. The Wild have allowed 32.3 shots on net per contest, and Werenski has been racking up shots. Over his last 13 games he's put 49 shots on goal. Werenski should be able to be active, and that could yield points, both for his team and your DFS lineup.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Shea Theodore, VGK at PIT ($19) I've made the point a few times already. The Golden Knights are on the road for the second day in a row. The Penguins are rested. Jarry has a 2.34 GAA and .920 save percentage. Pittsburgh has a top-five penalty kill. I'm steering clear of Vegas players Friday.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, VAN vs. WAS ($13): Quinn Hughes' power-play acumen is too much for me to recommend avoiding him with any decisiveness. Ekman-Larsson is not on the same level as an offensive weapon, though. It's more likely the Capitals' defense and Vanecek (.919 save percentage) can keep him in check.

