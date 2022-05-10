FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

A win for any team would put their opponents on the brink of elimination with all four series featured on Tuesday tied up at 2-2. Though the matchups are even, most of the games have not been particularly close, with teams swapping haymakers; only the Hurricanes-Bruins series has featured consecutive wins, while the three others have split all of their two-game homestands with a few blowout games.

GOALIES

Antti Raanta, CAR vs. BOS ($7,600): Raanta was not particularly sharp in his return from injury but he is expected to get the start over rookie Pyotr Kochetkov given his experience. The home team has won every game in this series and the Canes will be the hosts for Game 5 after two losses in Boston. The Canes are 3-0-0 against the Bruins in Carolina this season, including both the regular season and playoffs.

Mike Smith, EDM vs. LA ($8,200): Despite the series split, Smith has been very good for the Oilers this postseason, especially in the past two games when he's had to make at least 40 saves. On home ice, Smith should be able to keep the momentum going, and given the Jekyll and Hyde performances of the Oilers' offense, they should be in for big night after getting shut out in Game 4.

VALUE PLAYS

Brandon Saad, STL at MIN ($4,200): Saad has yet to score a point since his assist in Game 1 and he's still looking for his first goal despite putting nine shots on goal. He's slated to play on the top line with young wunderkinds Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, who is heating up with two goals in Game 4.

Jesse Puljujarvi, EDM vs. LA ($4,500): Puljujarvi lines up on the top line but he frustratingly doesn't get top-line minutes. However, he still has two points in four games to show for it and what better way is there to boost your fantasy value than playing on a line with Connor McDavid and Evander Kane?

LINE STACKS

Wild vs. Blues

Ryan Hartman (C - $6,500), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $9,300), Mats Zuccarello (W - $6,500)

There's plenty of talent to choose from for Tuesday's slate but Minnesota's top line comes relatively cheaper. Kaprizov in particular has been very good with six points in three games after failing to score a point in Game 1, and even though Jordan Binnington was very good in Game 4, he does have a history of very bad performances. The two teams have alternated wins and it's the Wild's turn this time, and with an added bonus of being on home ice.

DEFENSEMEN

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. TB ($5,600): Rielly has scored a point in two straight games and he's a very good option because he's the Leafs' undisputed No. 1 and their offense has no shortage of weapons. There's a huge premium for Victor Hedman ($7,300), but with the Leafs on home ice, Rielly should get the more favorable matchups as well.

Matt Grzelcyk, BOS at CAR ($3,800): The Bruins didn't really miss Charlie McAvoy in Game 4 but he is expected to miss Game 5 in Carolina. That means Grzelcyk will get a slight boost in overall ice time and also take all of McAvoy's time on the power play. The Canes PK can be very good but, either way, in McAvoy's absence, Grzelcyk will see a much bigger role than usual.

