NHL Picks Today: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Tuesday, May 24

NHL Best Bets and Player Props To Target Today

Jacob Markstrom OVER 27.5 Saves (PrizePicks)

At home, Edmonton has been averaging thirty-seven shot attempts per game so far in these playoffs, and 36.33 in this series. Calgary's defense also allows more shots in away games as Markstrom has gone over this line in every game in the playoffs so far with thirty or more in every away game. To make matters worse for the Calgary defense, Edmonton has had 41 or more shots in both of the last two home games. And 40 or more shots in three of the last four, and 37 or more in four of the last five. They have been on a rampage and Markstrom will have to be very active today. He has only gone over this mark in three of the seven matchups this season, and one of four in the regular season. However, in those three regular-season misses, he had 26 or more saves in each. Last game he had 30 saves in two periods before he was pulled.

Leon Draisaitl OVER 3.0 SoG (PrizePicks)

This goes hand in hand with Markstrom saves. There will be so much shot opportunity to go around for the Oilers and Draisaitl is in position to take advantage of that. In seven matchups against Calgary so far this season, he has gotten three or more in six of seven in gotten four or more in four of those seven. In five home playoff games, he has taken three or more shots four times and pushed at three in one of those games. In his one miss, Draisaitl only had two shot attempts, which has only happened in one other home game all season, and six times all season overall. So far, he has had five or more shots in all three games in this series. In games with five or more shot attempts, he has gotten three or more shots on goal in 33 of 39 home games and four or more in 22 of those games. Lastly, in the last ten games home games when he gets five or more shot attempts, he averages 4.8 shots on goal.

Filip Chytil OVER 2.0 SoG (PrizePicks)

Chytil has been consistent at home. He has yet to go below two shots on goal, not only in the playoffs but in his last 12 home games. In the last ten games, he has gotten three or more shots on goal in eight of the last ten home games. Of those two games he only got two, one of them he had six shot attempts. On the season, he has gotten six or more shot attempts ten times. In those ten games, he has gotten four or more shots on goal in every game except two, one being vs Pittsburgh in Round 1, the other being against the Islanders back in April. To stress more on how drastic his home and away split is: in the playoffs so far, he is averaging 2.8 shots on goal at home and 1.4 away. In the last ten games, those numbers change to 3.3 and 1.1 respectively. I expect him to go over, but the push potential is generous here as well.