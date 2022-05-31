Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Welcome to the conference finals! Things kick off out west, where the Colorado Avalanche are hosting the Edmonton Oilers. This is a super-exciting matchup featuring perhaps the two best players in the NHL. Goals could be abundant in this series. For DFS purposes, you have $135 in salary to spent on five players. One is your superstar, and they produce 1.5 times the points. Here's a lineup you might want to go with.

SUPERSTAR

Nathan MacKinnon, COL vs. EDM ($36): The Avalanche are at home, and so I am giving the edge to their top player as my superstar. MacKinnon has 13 points and 55 shots on net in 10 playoff games. That comes after he had 88 points in only 65 contests during the regular season. This time of year, bet on elite talent that's producing, especially in a single-game competition.

FLEX

Connor McDavid, EDM at COL ($37): The numbers speak for themselves, and those numbers say that McDavid has averaged better than two points a game in the playoffs. He has only one game in the postseason in which he hasn't scored, and also only one game in which he tallied just one point. The Art Ross winner had 123 points this season, and nobody has shown they can stop him yet, not even Vezina finalist Jacob Markstrom.

Evander Kane, EDM vs. COL ($28): Kane has by and large been skating on Edmonton's first line with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. That's a great place to be. Over the final three games of the Calgary series he notched five goals and 14 shots on net. Kane put 152 shots on goal in only 43 regular-season games, and the Avalanche allowed 32.0 shots on net per contest this year.

Tyson Barrie, EDM at COL ($18): This season Barrie averaged 2:51 per game on the power play and notched 21 points with the extra man in 73 contest. Meanwhile, the Avalanche ranked only 15th in penalty-kill percentage this season.

Bowen Byram, COL vs. EDM ($16): With Samuel Girard out, Byram has stepped up into a bigger role. He seems to have really taken to it. He has a three-game point streak wherein he's notched five points and 10 shots on net.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.