FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

SLATE PREVIEW

The Rangers are coming off a hard-fought, seven-game series win over the Hurricanes, while the Lightning are well-rested after a stunning sweep of the Panthers. We should expect a low-scoring series in the Eastern Conference Final – nothing like the Western Conference. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Game 1 with a 5.5 O/U; the Lightning (-125) are favored on the road.

GOALIES

FanDuel doesn't utilize goalies in showdown formats. Goalies will play a significant role nonetheless, as Igor Shesterkin is the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy, which Vasilevskiy has already won once himself. Vasilevskiy is 8-3-0 with a .932 save percentage and a 2.22 GAA this playoffs. Shesterkin is 8-5-0 with a .928 save percentage and a 2.68 GAA.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Filip Chytil NYR vs. TB ($7,000): Chytil hit the gas against Carolina, as he scored four goals on 18 shots (22.2 percent) across seven games. He doesn't get much playing time on the third line, though he does handle high-value minutes on the second power-play unit. In a low-scoring series, we should embrace the variance that third-line guys bring to the DFS landscape.

Ross Colton, TB at NYR ($8,500): Much like Chytil, Colton is skating on the third line with just 14 minutes of ice time per game. Colton has been more productive, as he posted five goals and three assists through the last nine playoff games. He provides a slightly higher floor than Chytil, too, as he recorded 20 shots on net in that stretch.

LINE STACKS

Nikita Kucherov ($16,500), Steven Stamkos ($15,000), Anthony Cirelli ($8,000)

Depsite playing with superstars, Cirelli hasn't benefited on the scoresheet, but his addition to this unit makes it more feasible in the DFS showdown slate. He's merely in a slump, as he posted 17 goals and 43 points in the regular season and could turn things around on a dime. This line will undoubtedly face the toughest defensive assignments, especially on the road, but every matchup is going to be difficult against Shesterkin. That's why we're aiming for the upside of Tampa Bay's top line. Stamkos and Kucherov have combined for 26 points through 11 playoffs games. Kucherov will likely be more popular in the Captain slot, so consider Stamkos to differentiate to some degree.

DEFENSE

Mikhail Sergachev TB at NYR ($8,000): If Ryan McDonagh ($7,500) worked on the power play he'd probably be a better value than Sergachev. Nevertheless, Sergachev does the job with an average of 21:45 per game this postseason while adding four assists in the process. His floor is posting a zero, but his ceiling is quite high on because of his duties with the man advantage.

