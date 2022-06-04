Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The Avalanche did their job in the first two games of the Western Conference Finals. Now, though, the series moves to Edmonton. Can the Oilers bounce back? They made it this far for a reason, after all. On the DFS front, you have $130 of salary to spend on five players. Your Superstar is going to provide you with 1.5 times the points, so it always pays to choose wisely in that spot. Here's a lineup I'd definitely consider deploying.

SUPERSTAR

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. COL ($37): McDavid produces points at a higher level than anybody. That's not hyperbole. He won another Art Ross Trophy with 123 points this year, and he leads the postseason with 29 points in 14 games. In home games this postseason, McDavid has had at least two points every single time he's taken the ice. That's production you can count on.

FLEX

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. COL ($34): McDavid and Draisaitl's points often go hand in hand. Indeed, Draisaitl has 28 points in 14 games. Like McDavid, his linemate for the last several games, the German has had a point in every contest in which the Oilers weren't shut out, and those two goalless games were both on the road.

Nazem Kadri, COL at EDM ($29): Hey, let's not forget the fact the Avalanche have 12 goals in this series. Also, Mike Smith has a 3.19 GAA in the playoffs after his last couple of outings. Kadri has four points in this series, and 14 points in 12 total playoff games. It's also notable that he's averaged 3:26 per game on the power play in the postseason, as the Oilers had the 17th-ranked penalty kill in the regular season.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. COL ($17): Bouchard started 55.0 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone during the regular season, highest among Oilers defensemen. In the playoffs that number is up to 55.9, also highest among players on Edmonton's blue line. That helped Bouchard tally 43 points in his first season of real NHL action, and he's added nine more in the playoffs.

Josh Manson, COL at EDM ($13): The dynamic duo of McDavid and Draisaitl took up a lot of my cap space, obviously. However, Manson does have some real upside at this salary. After coming over from the Ducks, the defenseman with the big shot has six points and 26 shots on net in the postseason. That includes a goal in Game 2. If Smith struggles again, Manson could give you some bang for your buck.

