AJ & Paul on DraftKings: Advice for Thursday's Playoff Games (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's AJ Scholz and Paul Bruno join DraftKings' The Sweat to give DFS and betting advice for Thursday's big playoff games. First Paul celebrates the Leafs big win, though AJ likes Florida tomorrow night. Tonight, AJ and Paul both like Frederik Andersen in goal for the Hurricanes. AJ also likes the puck line for Carolina.

https://bet.rotowire.com/draftkings/offer/12419#listid=11433&listtype=ranking-type-wi&listlocation=_&listversion=20230313201309&list_position=7&ct=oplistclk&ctalocation=_&k_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rotowire.com%2Fdaily%2F&pageview_id=96b9db54-09d9-460d-95b3-8e4178b6e395&operator_item_id=60e0341a-a6cb-4a3c-85a2-946a6164a221&cta_id=c3ab9a1e-6463-4ac0-9c92-a23febce144e&seen_item_id=f13bf94a-7c7b-4a49-a5c1-8dfd4014fdc7

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.