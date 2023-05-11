Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
AJ & Paul on DraftKings: Advice for Thursday's Playoff Games (Video)

AJ & Paul on DraftKings: Advice for Thursday's Playoff Games (Video)

Written by 
Paul Bruno 
AJ Scholz 
May 11, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's AJ Scholz and Paul Bruno join DraftKings' The Sweat to give DFS and betting advice for Thursday's big playoff games. First Paul celebrates the Leafs big win, though AJ likes Florida tomorrow night. Tonight, AJ and Paul both like Frederik Andersen in goal for the Hurricanes. AJ also likes the puck line for Carolina.

https://bet.rotowire.com/draftkings/offer/12419#listid=11433&listtype=ranking-type-wi&listlocation=_&listversion=20230313201309&list_position=7&ct=oplistclk&ctalocation=_&k_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rotowire.com%2Fdaily%2F&pageview_id=96b9db54-09d9-460d-95b3-8e4178b6e395&operator_item_id=60e0341a-a6cb-4a3c-85a2-946a6164a221&cta_id=c3ab9a1e-6463-4ac0-9c92-a23febce144e&seen_item_id=f13bf94a-7c7b-4a49-a5c1-8dfd4014fdc7

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NHL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NHL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Paul Bruno
Paul Bruno
Paul Bruno is co-host of the RotoWire fantasy hockey podcast, PUCKCAST with Statsman and AJ. He has been an accredited member of the Toronto sports media for more than 20 years. Paul also helps with RW's DFS podcast and is a contributing writer for RW NFL, MLB and CFL content. Follow him on twitter: @statsman22.
AJ Scholz
AJ Scholz
Co-Host of PuckCast with Statsman and AJ and unabashed Penguins fan.
Stanley Cup Playoff Best Bets, May 11
Stanley Cup Playoff Best Bets, May 11
FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets
FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets
Stanley Cup Playoffs Bets: NHL Picks and Props for Kraken vs. Stars Game 5
Stanley Cup Playoffs Bets: NHL Picks and Props for Kraken vs. Stars Game 5
DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown
DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown
NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 11
NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 11
NHL Playoffs Bets: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Wednesday, May 10
NHL Playoffs Bets: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Wednesday, May 10