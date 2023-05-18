Best NHL Player Props for Panthers vs Hurricanes Game 1

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Expert NHL Player Props for Panthers vs Hurricanes, Game 1

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final starts tonight in Raleigh as the Panthers visit the Hurricanes. It's no surprise that Rod Brind A'Mour has his club in the ECF as they were a powerhouse all season long and have made several consecutive postseason appearances and won a few rounds in his tenure. But the Cats barely made the playoffs, only to upset the record-breaking Bruins and then dominate the Leafs in the Second Round. Both teams got here with relentless forechecks, battering board play, depth scoring, and consistent goaltending.

Let's take a look at the best player props for Panthers vs Hurricanes Game 1, shall we?

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Sign up at DraftKings using the DraftKings promo code for $150 in bonus bets at signup. RotoWire has the best sportsbook promos across multiple sportsbooks, including PayPal betting sites and sportsbooks that accept credit card.

Best Players Props for Panthers vs Hurricanes Game 1

There are actually a lot of similarities between these two teams in terms of structure and strategy. They roll all 4 forward lines and play a fast, physical forechecking style that creates a ton of turnovers and counter-attacks. They also have stout defensive units that jump into the play on offense as well. All of this leads to shots shots shots shots shots shots shots (in the LMFAO voice, of course). The Canes actually have the edge here as they lead the NHL with a plus-82 differential in 5-on-5 shot attempts while averaging a League-low 27.8 shots against per game. The Panthers are a minus-26 in 5-on-5 shot attempts and have allowed 35.3 shots against per game, so Sergei Bobrovsky is likely to be very busy in this series.

Bobrovsky has notched 33+ saves in all five of his road starts through the first two rounds and the Canes are sure to come out firing.

Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA) over 31.5 saves -125

The Hurricanes are going to rain down shots on Bob tonight, and I like 2 particular players in that storm. Martinook has hit his SOG over in 9 of 11 postseason games so far, and Necas has hit 8 of 11.

Jordan Martinook (CAR) over 1.5 shots on goal -185

Martin Necas (CAR) over 2.5 shots on goal -155

The Panthers know how to withstand a barrage though, and will pushback just as they have all postseason long. Here's who I like to lead the charge.

Aleksander Barkov (FLA) over 2.5 shots on goal -110

Carter Verhaeghe (FLA) over 2.5 shots on goal -110

Happy hunting, y'all!