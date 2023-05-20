DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be hard to top, but the Panthers and Hurricanes take the ice in Carolina anyway. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET. DraftKings is doing their single-game Showdown contests. You have $50,000 for six players. Your Captain will earn you 1.5 times the stats, but with extra salary required. Here's the lineup I ended up on.

CAPTAIN

Sam Bennett, FLA at CAR ($11,000): Bennett has started 63.0 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, highest of Florida's regulars. That's helped him tally nine points and 40 shots on goal in the playoffs. With the way both Fredrik Andersen and Sergei Bobrovsky has played, I decided to make my Captain a guy who has been hot at a reasonable salary.

FLEX

Sebastian Aho, CAR vs. FLA ($9,800): Aho is the centerpiece of Carolina's offense. He had 36 goals in 75 games this season, and he has 11 points in the playoffs. Bobrovsky has been hot in the playoffs, but he did have a .901 save percentage during the regular season. At any time he could regress toward his previous form.

Brent Burns, CAR vs. FLA ($9,200): Sure, Burns' eight shots on goal and 10 blocked shots in Game 1 were boosted by the game going into four overtimes. However, he had three goals and seven shots on net in the previous two games as well. The defenseman also had 23 power-play points this season, and the Panthers had the 23rd-ranked penalty kill.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA at CAR ($7,800): Verhaeghe is racking up goals for the Panthers. He has six goals in the playoffs, and on top of that he has a goal and an assist in each of his last two games. Verhaeghe is as hot of a scorer as anybody in this series, and he does that without relying on power-play time.

Stefan Noesen, CAR vs. FLA ($7,000): Noesen has seen his DFS value rise thanks to being moved to Carolina's top line, and also the first power-play unit. He had a power-play goal and five shots on net in Game 1. Maybe he can keep that rolling into Game 2.

Anthony Duclair, FLA at CAR ($4,600): Duclair had an injury-plagued regular season, but here he is on Florida's top line. After missing a game in the first round he's really picked things up. Over his last nine games Duclair has eight points, including two assists in Game 1 of this series.

