Expert NHL Picks and Props for Oilers vs Golden Knights, Game 5

This series is spiiiiiiiicy. Cheap shots, fights, scrums, suspensions. It's already going to be hot in the Vegas desert tonight, but this tilt is going to light the town on fire. So let's dive into the best bets and props for Oilers vs Golden Knights, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook!

Best NHL Bets and Props Tonight: Edmonton at Las Vegas

The Total is set at 7 at the time of this writing, and I kinda like it. Sure, these are two high-powered offenses, but they've only gone over 7 total goals in 1 game so far this series. It's been a chippy battle for most of the series too, so I think the teams play a much more structured, grind-it-out kind of game tonight.

Under 7 -135

Two suspensions were handed out after Game 4, with Alex Pietrangelo getting the sussy for his two-handed chop on Leon Draisaitl's wrists. Who will step in on the Vegas blue line in his stead? Shea Theodore already plays the 1b to Pietrangelo's 1a and can sometimes be 1a on his own. He'll step in on the top power-play and will get his chances to make an impact on this game.

Shea Theodore (VGK) over 0.5 points -115

Jonathan Marchessault has been absolutely buzzin' for the Knights of late. He scored twice in Game 3 and added 19 shots on goal over the last 3 contests. After a slow start to his postseason, I think he's gaining momentum at the right time and he plays top-line minutes so he'll have more than his fair share of opportunities.

Jonathan Marchessault (VGK) over 0.5 points -125

So much of the attention goes to Jack Eichel and Mark Stone in the Vegas forward group. But I think Chandler Stephenson is their unsung hero this year. He played at an All-Star caliber in the regular season and has 10 points in his 9 playoff games so far. He scored goals in Games 1 & 3 but was held off the scoresheet in Games 2 & 4, so I like him to rebound tonight.

Chandler Stephenson (VGK) over 0.5 points -140

With Pietrangelo out, I think that leaves even more room for Draisaitl and Connor McDavid to do their thing. Draisaitl hasn't scored in the last 2 games after putting up 6 in the first 2, and he only has 1 assist in the last 2 as well. I like him to get back on the board in a big way. And why not take a flyer on #97 to do the same?

Leon Draisaitl (EDM) over 1.5 points -105

Connor McDavid (EDM) over 1.5 points -165

Evan Bouchard has been a standout on the Edmonton blue line, and with Darnell Nurse suspended for tonight's tilt, he's going to be out there even more. He has assists in 7 of his 10 playoffs games this year, and hasn't gotten one since Game 2 so I like his chances as the quarterback of their potent power play.

Evan Bouchard (EDM) over 0.5 assists -125

And as for the game pick, this is a tough one. I could see the Knights winning on home ice. It's Friday night on the Vegas Strip for crying out loud. But I like the Oilers in the series and I think they set themselves up to take a 3-2 series lead back home to Edmonton to close it out in Game 6.

Oilers ML -135

Happy hunting, y'all!