FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games for Monday's slate: Golden Knights at Wild, Predators at Stars and Coyotes at Kraken. This will be the last meeting of the season for the two former matchups while the Coyotes, who are mired in a seven-game losing streak, and Kraken will meet two more times before the end of the season.

GOALIES

Juuse Saros, NSH at DAL ($7,500): Saros is a big reason why the Preds are still in the hunt for a playoff spot even though nearly all of their top players are either injured or were previously traded away. After a disastrous start against the Kraken, Saros has allowed only four goals in his past three starts. The Stars have a small advantage but it could go either way, making Saros the better value play.

Philipp Grubauer, SEA vs. ARI ($8,000): Grubauer was pulled in his previous start but should get the start after Martin Jones played on Saturday. While the Kraken aren't particularly strong at home, the Coyotes have won just seven times on the road. Their defense and goaltending have not been stout, and even if Grubauer isn't sharp, the Kraken should pull off an easy win with their multi-pronged offense.

VALUE PLAYS

Philip Tomasino, NSH at DAL ($4,200): Tomasino scored a power-play goal against the Blues and has been a great value play since getting moved to the top line. The Preds have some trouble generating offense since all of their best players are injured, but Tomasino has been very effective even without having any bona fide linemates. He's scored 12 points in 16 games since March 1.

LINE STACKS

Wild vs. Golden Knights

Joel Eriksson Ek (C - $7,100), Matt Boldy (W - $7,000), Marcus Johansson (W - $4,600)

This has been their de facto top scoring line since Kirill Kaprizov was injured. Boldy's 13 goals since March 1 ranks third in the league behind only David Pastrnak and Leon Draisaitl, both of whom have scored only 14 each. Eriksson Ek is also on a three-game point streak while Johansson remains a potential value play even though his offense has dipped a little in recent games.

Predators at Stars

Tommy Novak (C - $5,900), Luke Evangelista (W - $5,200), Kiefer Sherwood (W - $3,800)

Both Novak and Evangelista are coming off multi-point games while Sherwood was just happy to be along for the ride, adding an assist in a blowout win against the Blues. Novak has been the Preds' top offensive player and No. 1 center, providing tons of value relative to his playing time.

DEFENSEMEN

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. NSH ($7,000): Heiskanen's 12-game point streak was snapped but it didn't take long for him to get back on track. He's scored four assists in his past two games and presents the most upside among available defensemen with Roman Josi still questionable for this matchup.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. ARI ($5,800): Dunn did not score any points in his past two games but he continues to play an outsized role on the Kraken blueline and transition offense. He's managed to put six shots on goal during those games, and if he does the same against the Coyotes, odds are that he will be able to score a point. The Coyotes don't defend very well, allowing the ninth-most goals per game and rank 26th on the penalty kill.

