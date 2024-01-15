FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has 10 games on the schedule, consisting of one 12:00 p.m. ET start, four getting underway at 1:00 p.m. ET, one starting at 3:00 p.m. ET, two puck drops at 6:00 p.m. ET, one beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET and one commencing at 8:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Florida (vs. Anaheim), Buffalo (vs. San Jos), Colorado (at Montreal) and Vancouver (at Columbus) are the biggest favorites, according to the Moneyline. The only matchups on the slate that don't have 6.5 goals as the Over/Under are the Predators-Golden Knights and Flyers-Blues contests, which are set for 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Anthony Stolarz, FLA vs. ANH ($8,600): Stolarz will get to face his former team for the second time this season after making 34 saves in a 2-1 win over the Ducks on Nov. 17. Stolarz has stopped 47 of 49 shots during his modest two-game winning streak. Anaheim ranks 29th in the league this campaign with 2.50 goals per contest.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF vs. SJ ($8,200): Luukkonen's three-game win spree was halted Saturday in a 1-0 loss to Vancouver, but it was another solid showing for the 24-year-old netminder. He has stopped 105 of 112 shots over his past four appearances. If the Sabres opt to use Devon Levi ($8,200) instead, he has a bounce-back appeal against a Sharks squad that ranks 32nd in the league with a mere 2.05 goals per contest this campaign.

Joey Daccord, SEA at PIT ($7,800): Daccord has emerged victorious in eight straight contests. He has posted one shutout and a .956 save percentage during that stretch. The red-hot Kraken have been strong on the road this season (10-6-6), while the Penguins have gone winless in three consecutive contests (0-2-1) at home.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Sam Reinhart, FLA vs. ANH ($10,100): Stacking the top line of the Panthers is a heavy salary investment, but Reinhart could be worth spending up for Monday. He has racked up eight goals, including six on the power play, and two assists during a six-game point streak. He has lit the lamp in each contest during that span.

Ryan O'Reilly, NSH at VGK ($6,500): O'Reilly has generated three goals and nine assists over his past 10 outings. He has six power-play points (two goals, four assists) and 29 shots on net during that stretch. He also has 11 goals and 22 points in 21 career contests against the Golden Knights.

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR vs LA ($6,500): Svechnikov has been held off the scoresheet once in his last nine contests, producing eight goals and 16 points over that span. He also has 23 shots on net and eight power-play points (three goals, five assists) during that period.

Erik Haula, NJ at BOS ($5,500): Haula has registered two goals, four helpers and 12 shots on target in his last five outings. He has two goals and two assists during a three-game point streak entering Monday's action.

Jonathan Drouin, COL at MON ($5,200): Drouin has compiled seven markers and 16 points in his past 15 games. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) on the man advantage during that stretch. Drouin is a good value play against his former team.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Sabres vs. Sharks

Tage Thompson (C - $7,700), Alex Tuch (W - $6,900), Casey Mittelstadt (C - $5,700)

Thompson has accumulated seven goals, 39 shots on net, five assists and four power-play points (two goals, two assists) across his last 10 outings. Tuch has notched two goals, 16 shots and five points over the past five contests. Mittelstadt has supplied five goals and 13 points in 13 games going into Monday's slate.

The first line of the Sabres isn't as costly as other top options Monday, but it comes with plenty of upside against a San Jose team that has permitted a league-high 4.07 goals against per game.

Canucks at Blue Jackets

Elias Pettersson (C - $9,800), J.T. Miller (C - $9,500), Brock Boeser (W - $8,400)

Pettersson has seven goals and 12 points in five games since Vancouver's Lotto Line was reassembled. Miller has three tallies and five helpers during that span, while Boeser has three markers and four assists.

The top line of the Canucks should be able to stay hot versus a Columbus roster that ranks 31st in the league in goals against per game (3.74) this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN at CLS ($8,100): Hughes has piled up two goals and 12 points in his last 11 appearances. He also has seven points (one goal, six assists) in six career contests against the Blue Jackets, including one goal and two helpers in two games last season.

Erik Karlsson, PIT vs. SEA ($6,200): Karlsson has collected one goal and six assists during a six-game point spree. He has two power-play helpers and 13 shots on net over that stretch.

Vince Dunn, SEA at PT ($6,100): Dunn has failed to pick up a point in just one of his past eight games. He has four goals, six assists, 18 shots on net and 14 blocked shots during that time.

