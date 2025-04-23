NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday's Playoff Games

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The first round will continue Wednesday, starting with Washington hosting Montreal at 7 p.m. ET. The Stars will then play in Colorado, beginning at 9:30, while the Kings will host Edmonton at 10. Here are my recommendations for FanDuel lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Avalanche and Stars split the first two games of their series with the third match set for today. Meanwhile, Montreal and Edmonton will attempt to even their respective series in Game 2 of those matchups.

In terms of odds, Washington is the heaviest favorite at -194, per FanDuel. Dallas-Colorado is also projected to be the highest-scoring game with an over/under of 6.5 – the other two matchups have an over/under of 5.5 on FanDuel. Personally, I think the Oilers-Kings game will end up exceeding the over, potentially by a significant amount.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, WAS vs. MON ($8,000): Thompson excelled in the regular season with a 31-6-6 record, 2.49 GAA and .910 save percentage across 43 appearances. He maintained that strong run in the Capitals' playoff opener, stopping 33 of 35 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime victory. Washington is a heavy favorite in this series, and Thompson is part of the reason why.

Mackenzie Blackwood, COL vs. DAL ($7,700): Thompson is by far my favorite pick tonight, but Blackwood is a fine choice, too. He did allow four goals in Game 2 on Monday, but the series is moving to Colorado, which should help him. Blackwood was a fantastic 14-4-2 with a 1.98 GAA and a .921 save percentage across 20 outings in Colorado during the 2024-25 regular season.

VALUE PLAYS

Charlie Coyle, COL vs. DAL ($5,300): Coyle struggled with the Bruins this season, scoring 15 goals and 22 points across 64 appearances, but he clicked after being acquired by Colorado, recording two goals and 13 points over his final 19 regular-season outings. A lot of that success has come across his past eight outings – he has contributed three goals and 12 points dating back to April 3.

Andrei Kuzmenko, LAK vs. EDM ($5,200): Kuzmenko has accumulated six goals and 20 points across his past 16 appearances, including three points during Game 1 on Monday. It helps that he's being used extensively on the power play – he got two points with the man advantage Monday – and he's been serving on the top line alongside Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers vs. Kings

Connor McDavid (C - $8,600), Zach Hyman (W - $6,400), Connor Brown (W - $4,700)

McDavid is an incredible player and teams trying to contain him in the playoffs rarely find success. He has an incredible 38 goals and 121 points across 75 career playoff appearances, including his four-point showing against LA in Game 1 on Monday.

Hyman also chipped in Monday, providing a goal. He completed the regular season with 27 goals and 44 points in 73 outings, but he's capable of significantly more under the right circumstances – Hyman has 31 goals and 50 points over 54 playoff games since joining Edmonton. In contrast, Brown is strictly a secondary scorer with 13 goals and 30 points over 82 regular-season games in 2024-25. Playing with McDavid and Hyman does help, but even then, Brown's offensive production will likely be limited, so you should consider skipping Brown.

If you can make it work within your budget, Leon Draisaitl (C - $8,900) is also a fantastic addition. Like McDavid, Draisaitl has traditionally shone in the playoffs, supplying 42 goals and 110 points across 75 career outings. Draisaitl and McDavid should share the ice on the power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. DAL ($7,000): Makar was phenomenal during the regular season with 30 goals and 92 points across 80 outings, and he's carried that into the playoffs with two helpers in two appearances. Makar should continue to be a significant offensive force as the postseason progresses. He's up to 21 goals and 82 points in 74 career playoff outings.

Vladislav Gavrikov, LAK vs. EDM ($4,600): Gavrikov has been clicking lately, supplying a goal and four points over his past four appearances. He was solid during the regular season, supplying five goals and 30 points across 82 outings – it was his second time reaching the 30-point mark with the previous occurrence coming during the 2021-22 campaign.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.