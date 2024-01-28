FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The final weekend of January ends on a light note. There are only two games on the slate with the first puck dropping at 2 p.m. EST. Don't miss out on a chance to play some NHL DFS! After all, the All-Star break is coming. Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Even with only four teams playing, one of them will be on the second leg of a back-to-back. That would be the Blue Jackets, who'll be making the trip to Seattle after playing in Vancouver on Saturday.

GOALIE

David Rittich, LOS at STL ($7,400): Rittich has posted a 1.86 GAA and .927 save percentage with the Kings, which is not likely to be sustained. That being said, he's doing well and you only have four goalie options. The Blues aren't imposing on offense having averaged 2.87 goals and 29.1 shots, both bottom-10 marks.

VALUE PLAY

Kevin Fiala, LOS at STL ($7,400): Even with a 9.8 shooting percentage, Fiala has tallied 42 points in 46 games. Setting up his teammates on the power play has helped as he's racked up 18 points while averaging 3:25. Jordan Binnington's up-and-down play has yielded a .907 save percentage, and the Blues offer a penalty kill just outside the bottom-10.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Kraken vs. Blue Jackets

Yanni Gourde (C - $4,900), Oliver Bjorkstrand (W - $6,300), Eeli Tolvanen (W - $6,200)

Seattle's third line has been arguably its most productive attacking unit. The Blue Jackets sit 31st in GAA, 29th in shots allowed per game, and will be on the road for the second straight night. It's stacking time!

Gourde is back after missing two games and picked up an assist in his return. He's also registered eight points from his last 10 outings. The last time Bjorkstrand faced his former team, he accumulated three points out of his 38 this season. He's also fired 129 shots on net. Tolvanen has emerged as the player the Predators envisioned, but could not get out of him. He's also exceled with four goals and five assists in his last 11 games.

DEFENSEMAN

Justin Schultz, SEA vs. CLM ($4,400): Though Vince Dunn is back and is getting power-play time, Schultz is still effectively the one on the top man-advantage. The Blue Jackets have been surprisingly mediocre - as opposed to bad - at killing penalties, and will be away for the second leg of a back-to-back. And even with that middling penalty kill, they still rank 31st in GAA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.