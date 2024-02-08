FanDuel NHL: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are seven games on tap Thursday. Vancouver visits Boston, Florida hosts Washington, Calgary travels to New Jersey, Winnipeg is in Philadelphia, Colorado takes on Carolina, the Islanders hosts Tampa Bay and Vegas visits Arizona. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at PHI ($8,500): Hellebuyck has arguably been the NHL's best goaltender this season. He is 23-10-3 with a sizzling 2.22 GAA and a just as good save percentage of .923. Hellebuyck has lost his last three games in a row, giving up three goals in each contests, so he is due to bounce back against the Flyers. He dropped a 2-0 decision to Philadelphia on Jan. 13, but was strong in stopping 34 shots.

Adin Hill, VGK at ARI ($8,600): Hill missed 22 of 23 games between Dec. 2 and Jan. 22 (playing less than one period in his only start) with a lower-body injury and a subsequent undisclosed injury. But the 27-year-old has started three of the last four games, winning all three. Hill is a spectacular 13-2-2 with a 1.88 GAA and a .938 save percentage this season, as he has grabbed the reins as the starting goaltender with the Golden Knights. The Coyotes are 2.94 goals per game, 22nd in the NHL.

VALUE PLAYS

Jonathan Drouin, COL at CAR ($4,500): Drouin has been a stud of late and has been so good that when Artturi Lehkonen returned to action four games ago, Lehkonen was placed on the third line, rather than the first unit with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. That's Drouin's spot right now. Drouin has seven goals and 22 points in his last 23 games, after starting the season with three goals and five assists in his first 26 outings. Drouin has re-established himself as a force alongside MacKinnon, as the duo were great on the same line as juniors in 2012-13.

Martin Necas, CAR vs. COL ($5,400): Necas has scored in four of his last six games, as well as chipping in with an assist. Necas had a big season last year, scoring 28 times and adding 43 assists in 82 games, but he struggled early on this season, tallying nine times and adding 17 assists in his first 38 contests. It looks like he is back on track.

Andrei Kuzmenko, CGY at NJ ($3,800): It seems that all Kuzmenko needed was a relocation out of Vancouver. Kuzmenko was dealt last week to Calgary and scored in his Flames debut in Boston on Tuesday. Kuzmenko was a star in his first NHL season last year, scoring 39 times and adding 35 helpers, but it was tough having him on your fantasy roster this season, as he had only eight goals and 21 points in 43 games before the trade. Kuzmenko was also a healthy scratch on five occasions with the Canucks. He is currently on the top line with the Flames, alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Yegor Sharangovich, as well as seeing first power-play time.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers vs. Capitals

Aleksander Barkov (C-$8,200), Sam Reinhart (W-$9,300), Evan Rodrigues (W-$4,600)

I always like going for a top line versus a weak opponent, and the Capitals have been weak this season. Barkov has two assists in four games since his return from a lower-body injury that cost him three contests. Barkov has a career low 8.7 shooting percentage, so he is due to get his game back on track. Barkov still has 11 goals and 48 points in 44 games this season. Reinhart is second in the NHL in goal scoring with 37, trailing only Toronto's Auston Matthews. Reinhart has 37 goals and 62 points, good for 11th in the NHL. Rodrigues fills out the line as an inexpensive third choice. He has eight goals and 29 points in 50 games, including two goals and five assists on the power play. The trio each had a goal and an assist in their only game versus Washington on Nov. 8.

Devils vs. Flames

Nico Hischier (C - $6,100), Ondrej Palat (W - $4,200), Jesper Bratt (W - $8,000)

This is a much less expensive line to go with Thursday and should Jack Hughes play, I would add him to the line in place of Palat as Hughes will see first unit power-play time. Hischier has six goals and 15 points in his last 15 games, taking over from Hughes, who has missed the last 11 contests. Hischier has 13 goals and 30 points in 37 games this season. Bratt has been on fire this year, with 20 goals and 52 points in 48 games. While Palat has only six goals and 17 points in 38 outings, but he has a goal and two assists in his last two games, after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. Palat could also be replaced by Tyler Toffoli, who missed Tuesday's tilt with an illness. Should Toffoli return, he also is a good play.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TB at NYI ($7,300): Hedman has returned to being a top-three fantasy defenseman in 2023-24, after an off-year in 2022-23. Hedman has been on fire of late with three goals and 11 points in his last seven games. Hedman has nine goals and 50 points in 49 contests, good for fourth place among defensemen in scoring.

Luke Hughes, NJ vs. CGY ($4,800): Hughes has been strong on the power play as he has been quarterbacking the top unit since Dougie Hamilton suffered a torn left pectoral at the end of November. Hughes has eight goals and 26 points in 48 games, leading all rookie defensemen in goals and placing second to Brock Faber in points. Hughes is going to be a star in the NHL and is a bargain at the present time.

Rasmus Sandin, WAS at FLA ($3,800): Sandin has scored in each of his last two games, after going the first 38 contests without finding the back of the net. Sandin has only 13 points this season in 40 contests, but he could be on the verge of breaking out like he did last season after his trade from Toronto, managing three goals and 15 points in 19 outings.

