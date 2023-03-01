FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games on the Wednesday slate only one contest involving a tired versus rested team. The Coyotes, off a 4-1 win over Chicago, travel to Dallas. The Rangers are in Philadelphia, Edmonton hosts Toronto, New Jersey takes on the Avalanche in Colorado, while Washington is on the West Coast to play Anaheim. In the final game of the night, Carolina is in Sin City to play the Golden Knights. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Darcy Kuemper, WAS at ANA ($8,100): Kuemper had a rough go of it Sunday, giving up five goals on 19 shots before he was pulled in a 7-4 loss in Buffalo. But Kuemper has played fairly well overall for the Capitals, going 17-19-4 with a 2.79 GAA and .909 save percentage. He faces the Ducks, who are the second-worst team in the NHL with 47 points in 61 games, and have trouble scoring, as they are the second-worst team, averaging only 2.51 goals per game.

Connor Ingram, ARI at DAL ($7,200): Ingram has been sensational of late for the Coyotes, who are 28th in the NHL standings with 51 points in 60 games. In his last six contests, Ingram is 2-1-3 with a 2.31 GAA and .939 save percentage, both outstanding stats. Ingram is 5-12-4 overall, with a 3.30 GAA and .908 save percentage as the 25-year-old netminder has come into his own over the last month of play. He faces the Stars, who are 14th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.20 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Ryan O'Reilly, TOR at EDM ($4,900): O'Reilly has three goals and two assists in five games with the Maple Leafs since his trade from St. Louis, as he has received second line time with John Tavares and now William Nylander, who switched lines with Mitch Marner a couple of games ago. O'Reilly had a terrible season with the Blues, scoring 12 times and adding seven assists with a minus-24 rating, in 40 games, but has turned it around in Toronto in his short stint thus far.

Mason Marchment, DAL vs. ARI ($4,400): Marchment snapped a six-game scoring drought with an assist Monday versus Vancouver. Marchment had a breakout season in 2021-22 with the Panthers, scoring 18 goals and adding 29 assists in 54 games. He has not replicated those numbers in his first season with the Stars, but still has nine goals and 25 points with 131 shots on goal in 60 games. Marchment sees second line power play time where he has two goals and five points this season. He is a nice piece to complete your roster.

Ryan Strome, ANA vs. WAS ($4,100): Strome has a goal and two assists in his last four games, giving him 11 goals and 29 points in 61 games this season. Strome is seeing first line time with Trevor Zegras and Jakob Silfverberg, as well as first unit power play time. Strome gives you a choice with Marchment as an inexpensive fill-in to complete your DFS squad.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils at Colorado

Nico Hischier (C-$7,600), Dawson Mercer (C-$5,600), Tomas Tatar (W-$4,600)

The Devils continue to surprise as the third-leading scoring team in the NHL, and the top line of Hischier, Mercer and Tatar have had plenty to do with it. While Jack Hughes is their top forward, he is expensive at $10,000. Hischier is having a career-year with 25 goals (already a career high) and 55 points in 58 games, just five points in arrears of last season's career best. He has 186 shots on goal, which is easily a career best and has finally shown why he went first overall in the 2017 Draft. Mercer has found the back of the net in six straight games, scoring eight times, while adding a pair of assists. Mercer has 19 goals and 39 points in 59 games, as he has taken his game to another level in the last two weeks. Tatar has a goal and two assists in his last three games, giving him 13 goals and 21 assists in 59 games. He is second in the NHL with a plus-36 rating.

Rangers at Flyers

Artemi Panarin (W - $7,300), Mika Zibanejad (C -$8,500), Chris Kreider (W - $6,500)

Panarin snapped a three-game pointless streak with a goal and an assist Sunday versus LA. The winger has 19 goals and 67 points in 60 games this season, with two goals and 22 assists coming with the man-advantage. Zibanejad is on a two-game multi-point streak as he has a goal and three assists, giving the Swedish star 31 goals and 64 points this season. Like Panarin, Zibanejad has been a stud on the power play with 18 goals and 10 assists. Kreider has six goals and 12 points in his last 12 games, giving the former 50-goal scorer, 25 goals and 42 points in 57 games. They face the Flyers, who are allowing 3.30 goals per game, 21st in the NHL this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Morgan Rielly, TOR at EDM ($5,600): Rielly has two goals and 29 points in 45 games this season, and is still quarterbacking the vaunted Maple Leafs power play, where he has a goal and 11 points. Rielly has not had a point in his last two games, but had both his goals and six assists in his previous eight games.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. TOR ($4,200): Bouchard is likely to take over quarterbacking the top power play in Edmonton as Tyson Barrie (the former number one offensive blueliner) was dealt to Nashville on Tuesday. Bouchard has only three goals and 21 points in 61 games, but the 23-year-old had a big rookie campaign last season, scoring 12 times and adding 31 assists. Quarterbacking the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will only add to the appeal of Bouchard on Wednesday.

