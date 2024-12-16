NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, December 16

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Monday, Dec. 16

The National Hockey League has a total of three games on the slate for Monday night. We'll take a look at each game and make a play for each outing, while cobbling together a couple of parlay opportunities. The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers drop the puck at 8:30 p.m. ET on NHL Network in the only nationally televised game. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars

The Capitals (21-6-2) meet the Stars (18-11-0) in the Metroplex with a puck drop of 8 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Washington doubled up the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 as a heavy favorite (-182) Saturday as the total pushed (6) at most shops. The Under is 3-0-2 in the past five games for the Caps. Washington has picked up points in nine straight games, too, going 8-0-1.

For Dallas, it posted a 2-1 win in overtime Saturday as a huge favorite (-214), while the Under (6) hit. The total has gone low at a 6-1 clip in the past seven games for the Stars.

On home ice, the Stars are 5-1-0 in the past six tries, while the Under has cashed in three of the past four at American Airlines Center.

Washington won the first meeting this season by a 3-2 count as a moderate home 'dog (+133) as the Under (5.5) cashed. Charlie Lindgren turned aside 22 of the past 24 shots he faced, outdueling Casey DeSmith.

Lindgren (9-5-0, 2.66 GAA, .903 SV%) is projected to start for the visitors, while Jake Oettinger (15-7-0, 2.39 GAA, .911 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to backstop the home side. Back the home side as a moderate favorite, and we'll go low based on the overwhelming trends lately. I'll be backing the Under 6.5 goals at FanDuel rather aggressively myself.

Stars ML (-145 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-142 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers

In this Stanley Cup Final rematch, the Panthers (18-11-2) and Oilers (18-10-2) have nearly identical records, although they've certainly taken different ways to get to this point.

Florida has dropped the past two games on the road trip, getting shut out in Vancouver and Calgary after a 2-1 SOW in Seattle to kick off the journey. The Under is on a 4-0 run for the Cats.

Edmonton stunk to start the season, going 2-4-1 in the first seven games, including three straight losses to begin the campaign, while getting outscored 15-3. Lately, the Oilers have looked more championship caliber, winning five in a row, while going 8-1-0 in the past nine. The Oil doubled up VGK 6-3 last time out Saturday as the Over (6) cashed.

The Panthers are 2-5-0 in the past seven games against Western Conference teams, while hitting the Under in four in a row in those games. For the Oilers, they've won four in a row against the East, while outscoring the opposition 19-8.

Let's back the Oilers on home ice, and based on the lack of offense for the Panthers lately, take the Under.

Oilers ML (-135 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-134 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Colorado Avalanche at Vancouver Canucks

The Avalanche (18-14-0) and Canucks (15-9-5) hook up in the Pacific Northwest. Colorado swept the series 3-0 last season, and it has won four straight meetings since Jan. 20, 2023.

The Avs are coming off a 5-2 pounding of the Nashville Predators on Saturday behind Mackenzie Blackwood. The Avs have won four of the past five outings, allowing two or fewer goals in four of those outings.

For the Canucks, they're licking their wounds after a 5-1 loss against the visiting Boston Bruins on Saturday. The Canucks are just 1-2-1 in the past four games, allowing three or more goals in seven of the past nine outings.

Blackwood (7-9-3, 2.95 GAA, .913 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to get the nod Monday, while Thatcher Demko (0-1-1, 4.47 GAA, .830 SV%) is likely to be tasked with the start. He is still trying to knock off the rust after missing plenty of time due to a knee injury.

Back the road side, as the Avs have been playing much better hockey lately. Based on Demko's giving ways lately, we'll also lean Over, but go lightly on that one.

Avalanche ML (-134 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6 Goals (-110 at Caesars Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

6-Leg NHL Titanic Parlay (+2728 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-150) vs. Capitals

Under 6.5 (-142) - Stars vs. Capitals

Under 6.5 (-134) - Oilers vs. Panthers

Oilers ML (-140) vs. Panthers

Avalanche ML (-134) at Canucks

Over 6.5 (+114) - Avalanche at Canucks

3-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+536 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-142) - Stars vs. Capitals

Under 6.5 (-134) - Oilers vs. Panthers

Over 6.5 (+114) - Avalanche at Canucks

3-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+398 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-150) vs. Capitals

Oilers ML (-140) vs. Panthers

Avalanche ML (-134) at Canucks

2-Leg NHL Conservative Parlay (+197 at FanDuel Sportsbook)