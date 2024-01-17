NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Parlays for Wednesday, January 17

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Wednesday, January 17

The National Hockey League is down to just two games, as the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres had their game postponed to Thursday, Jan. 18, due to adverse weather conditions affecting the greater Buffalo area. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Red Wings vs Panthers

The Red Wings (22-16-5) played the second game of a three-stop road trip against the Panthers (27-13-3) at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on TNT.

Detroit picked up a 4-2 win Sunday against Toronto, cashing as moderate underdogs at +180 at most shops while the Under (7) connected. The Red Wings have picked up 11 out of a possible 12 points during a six-game points streak, going 5-0-1 during the span. Detroit has won four out of the past five times as an underdog, too.

Florida was dumped 5-4 in OT by the Anaheim Ducks on home ice, with Anthony Stolarz guarding the crease. Sergei Bobrovsky (21-10-1, 2.45 GAA, .911 SV%, 2 SO) is expected to be back in net for the home side, and he'll be opposed by Alex Lyon (9-4-1, 2.58 GAA, .922 SV%, 1 SO).

Lyon has been sparkling in January, going 4-0-1 with a 2.74 GAA and .924 SV% in five outings. Meanwhile, Bob has posted a 4-1-0 record, 2.19 GAA and .915 SV% in five January outings. These are two tendies playing their best hockey of the season, and a low goal total is expected.

Under 6.5 (+100 at Caesars)

Canadiens vs Devils

The Canadiens (18-18-7) hit the road for Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. to take on the Devils (22-16-3). Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Montreal surprised the visiting Colorado Avalanche by a 4-3 score last time out on Monday night as a big underdog (+180) at most shops. Jake Allen turned aside 32 of the 35 shots he faced, so it's slightly surprising Sam Montembeault is confirmed to start instead. Montembeault has allowed three or fewer goals in four January starts, going 2-1-1 with a 2.72 GAA and .930 SV%, so his numbers have been pretty strong lately, though.

For the Devils, Vitek Vanecek (14-7-2, 3.31 GAA, .882 SV%) is scheduled to go for the home side. He allowed four goals on only 20 shots in a 4-3 OT setback to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday in his most recent showing. However, he has conceded three or fewer goals in five of his past seven outings.

The Devs are just 1-2-1 in the past four outings, while the Habs are 6-1 in the past seven games as an underdog on the puck line, including three straight-up victories, including last time out against the Avs. Conversely, New Jersey is a retched 2-14 as a favorite on the puck line at home this season.

Canadiens PL (+1.5, -155 at Caesars)

NHL Parlays Tonight

