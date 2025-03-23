NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Even though Saturday contained 14 NHL games, Sunday will still have five matchups starting at 6 p.m. EDT or later. Here are my NHL DFS lineups to try and help you make this a successful Sunday (especially if your bracket is already busted).

SLATE PREVIEW

With 28 teams playing Saturday, eight will be closing out back-to-backs on Sunday. Only Pittsburgh and Anaheim aren't, though the Penguins have to visit the Panthers while the Ducks have to host the Hurricanes. Carolina played in LA on Saturday at 4 p.m. EDT, so going to Anaheim at 8 the next day shouldn't be an issue.

GOALIES

Darcy Kuemper, LOS vs. BOS ($8,300): Not every back-to-back is built the same. The Kings played Saturday afternoon while Boston took on San Jose at 10:30 p.m. EDT. The Bruins rank in the bottom-six in goals with a worse roster since the beginning of the season. And they catch Kuemper with his .918 save percentage and 2.13 GAA as David Rittich started Saturday.

Tristan Jarry, PIT at FLA ($7,000): For what it's worth, Jarry has posted a 2.40 GAA and .928 save percentage in five starts since returning to the lineup. As noted, the Penguins are one of the clubs that weren't in action on Saturday. You could take Lukas Dostal instead as Anaheim is also rested, though Carolina is better offensively than Florida - especially with Matthew Tkachuk out. That makes Jarry the better option.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jordan Kyrou, STL vs. NAS ($6,100): Kyrou is going to have his third straight season with at least 30 goals and 30 assists. He's been on fire of late with three multi-point efforts from his last four. St. Louis got to be at home for both games of this back-to-back, and Nashville is bottom-eight in GAA.

Yanni Gourde, TAM at VGK ($3,200): Gourde got dealt (back) to the Lightning and skated on the second line, where he's tallied six assists across eight outings. Adin Hill started for Vegas on Saturday, leaving Ilya Samsonov for Sunday. And he enters with an .889 save percentage after an .890 last season.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Penguins at Panthers

Sidney Crosby (C - $7,000), Bryan Rust (W - $6,400), Rickard Rakell (W - $6,000)

I felt better about this when the presumption was that Vitek Vanecek would start Sunday, yet he got the call on Saturday. The Panthers will still be on the second consecutive day against a rested opponent while Sergei Bobrovsky has a .908 save percentage. He's better than Vanecek, but not good enough for me to avoid stacking Pittsburgh's impressive lead line.

Alex Ovechkin's chase of the goal record has drawn the attention and the headlines, but Crosby's having a remarkable year for a veteran with as much mileage having registered at least one point in 10 of his last 11 games to give him 76 overall. Rust has notched a goal and assist alongside five shots twice over four. And he's already reached the 20-goal mark for the sixth straight year. It's been a throwback season for Rakell with 30 goals for the first time since 2017-18, including seven through the last 10.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandt Clarke, LOS vs. BOS ($4,700): Clarke will be better suited on the second leg of a back-to-back than his veteran counterpart Drew Doughty. Both have been recently participating on the first man-advantage while the Bruins maintain a bottom-10 penalty kill. Neither Jeremy Swayman nor Joonas Korpisalo has been great this year, though the latter is primed to finish with a sub-.900 save percentage for the sixth time during his career.

Nick Blankenburg, NAS at STL ($3,100): Blankenburg joined the Preds' top power play unit seven games ago and has produced two PPPs with multiple shots in four outings. There's a good opportunity for him here since the Blues rank bottom-five on the penalty kill.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.