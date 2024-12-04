NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Wednesday night brings us a few NHL games, but that's good enough for DFS purposes. There are four contests on the docket, with the first puck dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET. That means an extra 30 minutes to get your lineups in and to get yourself situated to watch some NHL action. Onto the DFS recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Two teams are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, but neither matchup is particularly enticing. The Bruins are visiting the Blackhawks, while the Golden Knights will be in Anaheim to face the Ducks.

GOALIE

Anthony Stolarz, TOR vs. NAS ($8,000): Stolarz has never had a sizable role with an NHL team, which is interesting given that he has a career .916 save percentage. He's been even better the last couple of years, as he has a .925 save percentage across the last two seasons. The Predators still find themselves last in goals per game, and the sample size is no longer meager. There's a chance Joseph Woll will grab a start for the Leafs. With his .923 save percentage, I'd happily roster him as well.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Frank Vatrano, ANA vs. VGK ($5,700): Vatrano has been throwing pucks on net all season, but luck has not always been on his side. He has 73 shots on net through 22 games but has an 8.2 percent shooting rate. However, things have turned around recently. Vatrano has four goals over his last four outings. Ilya Samsonov is in line for a start for Vegas. He's on pace to finish with a sub-.900 save percentage for the third time in four seasons.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Stars at Kings

Roope Hintz (C - $5,500), Jason Robertson (W - $5,900), Wyatt Johnston (W - $5,400)

Finding a stack was tricky. Vegas is on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Nashville has a top-five penalty kill. Chicago and Nashville both struggle offensively. That left me turning to the Stars' top line. While the Kings suppress shots, David Rittich has an .887 save percentage. Dallas' offense is good enough to battle Los Angeles' defense, and its top line should make things tough on Rittich.

Hintz has been a 30-goal scorer in each of the last three years, and he has 10 goals this season. The Finn has a career 16.6 percent shooting rate as well, so he has shown the ability to score without needing a lot of opportunity, which is good in a matchup with a stingy defense. Robertson has put over 200 shots on net in each of the last three seasons, and he has 57 shots on net through 24 games this season. He's notched 14 points, but that's with an 8.8 percent shooting rate that should improve. Johnston has seven points in his last seven games. He also has five power-play points on the season, and the Kings have a middling penalty kill.

DEFENSEMAN

Alex Vlasic, CHI vs. BOS ($4,400): Vlasic has averaged 23:30 per game in ice time. With Seth Jones out, he's averaged 3:21 per contest on the power play over his last four outings. He has two power-play points in that time and 11 shots on net in total. The Bruins have a below-average penalty kill and they are on the second leg of a back-to-back, so Vlasic's major role with the extra man bodes well.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.