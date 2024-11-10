NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 11

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has five evening games, including two starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, one getting underway at 8:30 p.m. ET, one beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET and one puck drop at 10:00 p.m. ET. There is a matinee matchup between Montreal and Buffalo, but it requires single-game format rules and won't be included in this article. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Philadelphia (vs. San Jose), Dallas (at Pittsburgh) and Colorado (vs. Nashville) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Stars-Penguins, Predators-Avalanche and Hurricanes-Golden Knights matchups are set at 6.5 goals.

GOALIES

Samuel Ersson, PHI vs. SJS ($8,000): Ersson stopped 28 out of 31 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to Florida on Saturday after missing two games because of a lower-body injury. Before getting hurt, he had one shutout and a .917 save percentage during a three-game winning streak. Ersson and the Flyers could take advantage of a San Jose team playing in the second half of back-to-back games on the road. The 25-year-old netminder has a 2-1-0 record versus the Sharks with a 2.36 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

Darcy Kuemper, LAK at CGY ($7,900): Kuemper has a 2-0-2 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .905 save percentage in four road starts this season. He has been excellent versus the Flames in his career, posting a mark of 8-2-1 with a 1.72 GAA and a .951 save percentage in 13 appearances. Calgary has struggled recently, going 1-1-2 in their last four games.

Juuse Saros, NSH at COL ($7,500): Despite a 2-2-0 record, Saros has registered an impressive .941 save percentage across his last four outings. He is coming off a 26-save shutout win over Utah on Saturday and made 29 stops in a 5-2 victory over Colorado on November 2nd. Saros has gone 6-2-1 with a 2.60 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 10 appearances versus the Avalanche. He is a risky option, but there is plenty of bang for the buck upside.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nathan MacKinnon, COL vs, NSH ($9,000): MacKinnon requires a hefty salary investment, but he could be worth it. He has been held off the scoresheet on only one occasion through 15 games this season. MacKinnon has 10 multi-point performances, including a two-point (one goal, one assist), six-shot effort versus the Predators on Nov. 2.

Martin Necas, CAR at VGK ($8,500): Necas has been all over the scoresheet, registering seven goals and 13 assists over his nine-game point spree. He has seven power-play points (two goals, five assists) and 24 shots on goal during that stretch.

Travis Konecny, PHI vs. SJS ($6,800): Konency has two goals on seven shots and four assists over his three-game point streak. He has amassed three goals, 11 points and 25 shots on target across 11 previous meetings versus the Sharks.

Matvei Michkov, PHI vs. SJS ($5,200): Michkov has been a healthy scratch for two straight games. If he returns to action on Monday, he could be a highly motivated value play. The rookie forward ranks second on the Flyers in goals (four), assists (six), points (10) and power-play points (three) this season.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Predators at Avalanche

Filip Forsberg (W - $7,500), Ryan O'Reilly (C - $5,500), Steven Stamkos (W - $5,400)

Forsberg has four goals, 18 shots and one assist in his last six outings. O'Reilly has two helpers and seven shots in five games heading into Monday night's action. Stamkos has three goals, four assists and 18 shots in his past seven contests. He has two goals and one assist during a three-game point streak.

Nashville's top line should remain productive in Monday's matchup. Colorado has allowed the second-most goals per game (3.93) and ranks 29th on the penalty kill. Forsberg, O'Reilly and Stamkos have combined for three goals and four assists on the power play in the last five games.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NSH at COL ($6,900): Josi has three power-play helpers, four shots and one block in his last two games. He filled the stat sheet with one goal, one assist, four shots and two blocks against Colorado on November 2nd.

Vladislav Gavrikov, LAK at CGY ($4,400): Gavrikov has two goals, two assists, five shots and nine blocks during his four-game point spree. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside if his offensive hot streak continues.

