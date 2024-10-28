NHL Expert Picks: Best Bets for Monday, October 28

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Monday, Oct. 28

The National Hockey League has eight games on tap for Monday, with four games with a puck drop at 7:00 or 7:30 p.m. ET, and four games going off at 9:00 p.m. ET or later. The Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning will drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. ET, and not only can that game be streamed on ESPN+, but also on Hulu. We'll whip through the slate with a short analysis and pick for each game. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres

The Panthers (6-3-1) meet the Sabres (4-4-1) at KeyBank Center for the second time this season. Buffalo surprised Florida as a mild underdog (-102) back on Oct. 12, winning 5-2 as the Over (6) cashed.

Florida swept a pair of games against the Rangers and Islanders on Thursday and Saturday, and Sergei Bobrovsky will face the Sabres this time around, not Spencer Knight like last time. However, the Sabres have won three games in a row, outscoring Chicago, Dallas and Detroit 13-7 over that span. Buffalo has scored four or more goals in six straight games, too, cashing the Over at a 4-0-2 clip.

Let's go with both the Sabres at home, and let's go high on the total.

Sabres ML (+130 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Over 6 (-118 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

SGP +322 - Sabres ML (+130) and Over 6 (-120)

Edmonton Oilers at Columbus Blue Jackets

The Oilers (4-4-1) and Blue Jackets (3-3-1) tangle at Nationwide Arena. The Jackets have surprisingly won four of the past five meetings since April 24, 2022, including 4-2 in the most recent game in Columbus last season.

Edmonton is playing on no rest after a 3-2 OT win in Detroit on Sunday behind Calvin Pickard. That means the erratic Stuart Skinner will be in net, although he has been better lately. Edmonton lost 4-1 in its only previous back-to-back at home to Calgary on Oct. 13.

The Jackets are playing well with youngsters Kirill Marchenko and Yegor Chinakhov, and they're a good value for the chance to more than double up at home.

Blue Jackets ML (+220 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning

The Predators (3-5-0) travel to meet the Lightning (5-3-0), and it will be an emotional return for former captain Steven Stamkos.

After an 0-5 start, the Predators are playing good hockey, winning three in a row, including a 4-0 shutout of the Bruins on Oct. 22.

The Lightning have alternated wins and losses in each of the past four outings. While Tampa Bay is 3-1, I think Stamkos comes back and enjoys his homecoming with two points.

Predators ML (+115 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Winnipeg Jets

The Maple Leafs (4-4-1) look to surprise the Jets (8-0-0), who have been on a torrid pace to start the season. Winnipeg has shown some signs it can be beaten, though, allowing exactly three goals in four of the past five games, and four of its eight wins are by a single goal, with three in overtime.

The Leafs have the firepower, and they've won five straight in the series. Another dog, please!

Maple Leafs ML (+100 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche

The Blackhawks (2-6-1) travel to meet the Avalanche (5-4-0), who have rattled off five straight wins after an 0-4-0 start.

Colorado has turned to Justus Annunen to settle down the goaltender situation, as the offense has always been there in Denver. Annunen has won four straight starts, and he has allowed two or fewer goals in three of those wins.

Avalanche -1.5 (+112 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

San Jose Sharks at Utah Hockey Club

The Sharks (0-7-2) battle Utah (4-4-1) for the first time at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Macklin Celebrini (lower body) remains sidelined for San Jose, while defenseman Sean Durzi (upper body) is sidelined for Utah.

The Sharks suffered a 7-3 loss at Vegas on Saturday, and they've scored three or fewer goals in nine in a row, averaging just 1.8 goals per game (GPG). The Under is 4-1 in the past five games, and the total has gone low at a 6-2-1 clip in the previous nine matchups.

Under 6 (-105 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks

The Hurricanes (5-2-0) are playing good hockey on their West Coast swing, taking three in a row at Edmonton, Calgary and Seattle.

The Canucks (4-1-2) have won four in a row, and you can expect a tight game, as four of their games have been decided by a single goal, with three in overtime or a shootout. Kevin Lankinen has taken over the starting netminder job and done well, but Carolina will be too much.

Hurricanes ML (-120 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights

The Flames (5-2-1) and Golden Knights (6-2-1) square off at T-Mobile Arena. Calgary surprisingly won three of four meetings last season, including a 3-1 win in Vegas on Jan. 13, 2024.

After a 5-0-1 start, Calgary limps in with two straight losses to Carolina and Winnipeg, both at home. Vegas has won three in a row, while scoring six or more in each outing, good for 6.33 GPG.

Let's go Vegas and Over for a nice SGP.