NHL Picks: NHL Best Bets and Props for Tuesday, November 8

NHL Betting: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Tuesday, November 8

We were hotter than the Bruins last week, y'all. All four articles were winners. It was a good week! You're welcome for padding your bankroll. Not going to lie though, it's a weird slate tonight. Looks like the bookmakers think so too. Enticing matchups with some wonky trends. This is the kind of night where I don't put too much stock in the favorite or underdog ratings or even some of the streaks in play. This is the kind of night where we might be sweating even more profusely than we usually do. But, that's what makes this fun (and nerve-wracking, and exhilarating, and suspenseful, and spicy). Let's get frisky!

Flames vs Devils

These teams just faced off against one another in Calgary this past Saturday, with the Devils eeking out a 4-3 win in overtime. These teams are on two separate trajectories as of this writing. The Devils are winners of 6-straight and are outscoring, out-chancing, out-possessing, and all-around outplaying their opponents. They've won high-scoring contests and low-scoring grinds. They look like one of the best teams in the league, even though they weren't supposed to be. The Flames should be one of the best teams on paper, but they've dropped 5 in a row and are not living up the hype. This will be the second leg of a back-to-back for Darryl Sutter's gang, losing last night to the Islanders in overtime. It's a pretty clear choice: do we bet the Devils to win their 7th in a row, or do we take the Flames to get off the snide for the first time in 6 games?

NHL Picks for Flames-Devils

Flames ML +105

Over 6.5 -120

Race to 3 Goals (Excl OT) Flames +135

Islanders vs Rangers

The Battle for New York has its second tilt of the campaign in Madison Square Garden tonight. The Isles took the first matchup back on October 26 with a 3-0 shutout. They're 6-1 in their last 7 and have wins over the Avalanche, Hurricanes, and Flames in that stretch. The win over the Flames came just last night and required overtime to do it, so will Lane Lambert's bunch have the legs for this divisional rivalry? The Rangers are coming off 2-straight losses to the Bruins and Red Wings after winning 3 in a row just before that. They're better than their 6-4-3 record indicates and just haven't seemed to get their mojo to click full-time yet. Will we get the team that ran the Stars out of their own building 6-3 on October 29, or will we get the team that's scored 5 goals in its last 3 games combined?

NHL Best Bets for Rangers-Islanders

Rangers ML -180

Under 6 -105

Goal In First 10 under 0.5 +125

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs

What can we say about the Golden Knights? 7-straight Ws. High-powered offense with 46 total goals in 13 games. Tough-as-nails defense holding opponents to only 27 goals, ranking their +19 goal differential tied for second in the league. They're hot! One of those wins was a 3-1 victory on home ice against the Maple Leafs. They head to Toronto to take on a Leafs team that is trying to heat up in its own right. After a wonky stretch in the back half of October that had many Toronto pundits questioning everything about the organization from the coach and the players to the front office, Auston Matthews and company have strung together wins over the Flyers, Bruins, and Hurricanes in that stretch. This team was built to beat the Bruins, its Atlantic division rival, and in handing the B's only their second loss of the season, it showed capable of doing what it was meant to do. Now it faces another tough test against the best team out West. Luckily for the Leafs, this game is in Toronto where they are 5-1 so far. Who stays hot?

NHL Picks for Knights vs. Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs ML -120

Under 6.5 -110

Goal in First Ten under 0.5 +140

Oilers vs Lightning

Okay, before getting into the matchup talk, do yourself a favor and YouTube Connor McDavid highlights. The man is indescribably good at this sport. My futures prop for him to nab over 46.5 goals is looking really juicy now that he has 13 in 13 games. But back to the matchup breakdown. The Oilers are on the second game of a back-to-back in their east coast road swing. They dropped last night's tilt in DC 5-4 to the Caps, allowing 4 power-play goals in the process. They've now lost 3 in a row, but still boast the 2nd highest goal production in the league at 50. They can score in bunches, but they also give up a bunch of goals. This was only their first loss in 4 away games though, and they head to Tampa to take on the Lightning who hold a 3-1-1 record on home ice. I still think the Lightning are better than their 7-4-1 record solely because I think they've played the hardest schedule in the league so far, with just about all of their games coming against potential playoff teams. They have a +2 goal differential entering tonight at 40 goals for and 38 goals against. The Oilers' is +3, at 50 and 47. This one is looking like a barn burner.

NHL Picks for Oilers vs. Lightning

Oilers ML +135

First/Last To Score, Last Goal (Excl OT) Oilers +105

Under 7 -125

Wild vs Kings

Speaking of barn burners, the only other time the Wild and Kings played one another this year, it ended in a 7-6 overtime win for the Kings. 7 to 6. That's a video game score. Both teams are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. The Wild are playing their best hockey on the road, with a 3-1-1 record away from home ice versus a 2-4 record on it. Both clubs are playing at a similar goal differential, with the Kings at -4 and the Wild at -5. The Kings can score. That's for certain, and are top 5 in the league in the goal-scoring category. But they also love to give up a lot of goals, sitting third in the league for goals against. Can either team tighten it up, or is this just going to be a gun-slinging wild west shootout (perhaps even ending in a literal shootout)? Vegas doesn't seem to know the answer to that, with both teams coming in at -110 on the moneyline.

NHL Best Bets for Wild vs. Kings

Wild ML -105

Over 6.5 -105

Goal In First Ten over 0.5 -160

Happy hunting y'all!