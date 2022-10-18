NHL Picks Tonight: Best Bets and Game Props for Tuesday, October 18

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Free NHL Picks and Game Props for Tuesday, October 18

NHL Bets Tonight: Over/Unders

Vegas Golden Knights vs Calgary Flames, over 6.5

This is my favorite game of the night. The Flames look dangerous, but the Knights are also out to a hot 3-0 start. I see a lot of shots on goal for both teams, and tons of scoring opportunities in a run-and-gun matchup.

Buffalo Sabres vs Edmonton Oilers, over 6.5

Speaking of run-and-gun, we've got two high-flying offenses facing off in Edmonton. And yes, that includes the Sabres. The Oilers are basically self-explanatory at this point; you can almost always bet the over in Oilers' games with confidence. But I like how the Sabres match up here, and I think they can pot a handful of tucks too.

San Jose Sharks vs New York Islanders, over 5.5 (-120)

This is the kind of line where the book is begging you to take the under. The Sharks haven't scored more than 2 in any of their games, but the Islanders dropped 7 in their last outing. I think this is a trap line, and I am taking the over almost merely out of principle.

Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators, under 6.5 (-125)

This has the makings to be an exciting game, but I think it's a 3-2 in overtime kind of exciting. The B's have looked stellar out of the gate and dispatched the high-powered Panthers last night. But back-to-backs are tough, especially when the second of the two is on the road. Bonus points if you know what game from Monday night I am taking precedence for this pick from.

Los Angeles Kings vs Nashville Predators, under 6 (-120)

Although the Kings scored a collective 13 goals in their last two games, I think they cool off on the 2nd game of their back-to-back on the road. The Preds have a strong netminder and defensive core but don't particularly wow you with offense either. I like a good ole hockey game here, which will be won in the trenches.

Vancouver Canucks vs Columbus Blue Jackets, under 6 (+100)

You'll notice a trend by this point. The Canucks lost to the Caps on the road last night, and they're still on the road in this second of two-in-a-row heading into Columbus. The Blue Jackets lack a ton of firepower up front, and the Canucks might be out of gas on the tail end of their back-to-back.

NHL Bets Tonight: Game Picks

Flames ML (-155)

Both teams are undefeated coming into this matchup, but one of them's gotta lose. The Flames are at home and look a cut above the rest after dispatching the defending Cup champ Avalanche and a very good Oilers team. I like Darryl's bunch in this one.

Lightning PL (-105)

Excellent odds for the Lightning to win by 2+ goals in this one. And it's a double whammy for me since I love picking against the Flyers. Prediction: the Bolts stifle the Flyers at Amelie Arena and walk out with 2 points and a puck line cover.

Throw in a bet for the Period Winner - 3 Way: Lightning ML 1st Period (+115) too.

Canucks ML (+100)

In a battle of two winless clubs, I like Bruce Boudreau's bunch. The Canucks blew multi-goal leads in all of their losses so far and could easily have a win or two. The Blue Jackets just haven't looked competitive for a full 60 minutes yet.

Game Props: Both Teams To Score - 1st Period

This is probably my favorite game prop to play. It adds excitement to games from the opening puck drop.

Golden Knights, Flames (+140)

Sabres, Oilers (+125)

Bruins, Senators (+145)

NHL Bets Tonight: Team Total Goals

Senators over 2.5 (-160)

All they gotta get is 3! And the Bruins seem vulnerable to that on most nights to begin with.

Sabres over 2.5 (-115)

The Oilers have to score 3 or more on most nights just to win games, so I think the Sabres go into Edmonton and grab a few, win or lose.

Oilers over 4.5 (+135)

With the way Connor McDavid is playing, he might get them there by himself.

Kings over 2.5 (-130)

Remember when I said they've scored 13 goals in 2 games?

Predators under 3.5 (-150)

In their 4 games so far, they've only scored more than 1 once.

Sharks under 2.5 (-130)

I know I said the Sharks/Islanders game is going over 5.5, but it's going to be the Isles offense getting it there.

Happy hunting, y'all!

