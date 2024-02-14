NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for February 14, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Just three games of NHL action on the board tonight, but we've got some nice plays to look at. A weaker mind might look at these games and say, you know what, I'm going to sit this one out. But that's not who we are, people! We are warriors, and we are determined to sweat a little on this Valentine's Day evening, roses and chocolates be damned! Whether you're warming up to that special someone or you are your own special someone, here are the best NHL bets and player props tonight.

Check out the BetMGM bonus code for $150 in bonus bets instantly when you sign up.

NHL Picks Tonight

Sharks, Jets under 5.5 (-108 on FanDuel)

Eight of the last 10 Jets games have gone under 5.5, including all three of their games since returning from the All-Star break. The Sharks have only won five games on the road this season and six of their last 10 games have gone under 5.5 overall. Jets 4-1 is what I'm thinking here, but they might not even need four. They could easily get it done with a 2-0 or 3-0/1 game too.

Penguins ML (+114 on FanDuel)

I'm going with my gut on this one. The Pens have lost back-to-back games after shutting out the Jets in their first game back from the All-Star break. The Cats dropped their first game back but won their last two. These teams met on January 26 and the Panthers won 3-2. The Pens were one for eight on the power play that night while the Panthers potted two PPGs. If the Pens can find some puck luck in this one, I think they steal the upset.

NHL fans can dig into the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for a first bet offer worth up to $1,000.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Check out RotoWire's new Top NHL Props page with the best plays available on the board every night of the season.

Sean Monahan over 0.5 points (-140 on DraftKings)

This is another 'going with my gut' kinda play. Monahan made waves in the media when the Habs shipped him to Winnipeg during the All-Star break. He went into the break with points in five of six, but has yet to get on the scoresheet in his three tilts with his new team. He's skating on the second line though and is getting chances on the first power-play unit. He's got a juicy matchup with a terrible team tonight, so I like his odds of registering his first point in a Jets' sweater.

Jake Guentzel over 3.5 shots on goal (+120 on DraftKings)

Guentzel's a shots machine on home ice. He's notched two games with 6+, one with eight, one with nine, and three with 4+ in his last 10 home games. He had five against Winnipeg on Saturday too, and the Jets play tough defense. He had six when the Pens played the Panthers in late January, so I like him to be buzzing tonight too.

Happy hunting y'all!