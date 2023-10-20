NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Props for Friday, October 20

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Expert Bets for Friday, October 20

Happy Friday! The hockey gods are only giving us two games on the NHL slate today, but when there is a Fri in front of the day, you know we're feeling frisky. Let's look at the best NHL bets tonight, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Flames vs Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets start their season with 4 straight home games, and tonight's tilt with the Flames rounds that out. They went 1-2 with a 5-3 win over the Rangers sandwiched between losses to the Flyers and Red Wings. They tallied 5 goals in their win over the Rags, and with the Flames coming off a back-to-back, I like a high-scoring affair again tonight. Patrik Laine was hard on himself to the media after their 4-0 shutout loss to the Red Wings, so I like him to bounce back on home ice tonight. The Flames are still the deeper team, and I'm looking at their captain Mikael Backlund to carry the load for his club on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Over 6.5 -125

Patrik Laine over 2.5 shots on goal -160

Mikael Backlund over 3.5 shots on goal +135

Devils vs Islanders

Metropolitan Division action usually promises high-quality hockey, and this one looks like it will fit the mold. The Islanders are off to a 2-0 start with 1-goal wins over the Sabres and Coyotes, and only 6 total goals were scored in both contests. The Devils are looking to get back in the win column after consecutive 4-3 losses to the Coyotes and Panthers following their 4-3 win on opening night over the Red Wings. This one is in Long Island, so I think the Isles' slower style of play coupled with Ilya Sorokin being a potential Vezina winner keeps the score close. Jack Hughes has 6 points through 3 games and has already recorded 16 shots. He hasn't scored since the opener so I expect him to be buzzing. Brock Nelson has started his year strong, hitting his shots on goal line in both games so far, which builds on his reliability from last season.

Under 6 -110

Brock Nelson over 2.5 shots on goal +100

Jack Hughes over 0.5 assists -115

Happy hunting y'all!